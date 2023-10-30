Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis Market to Show Immense Growth at a CAGR of 6.6% During the Study Period (2019–2032) | DelveInsight

The overall market of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis is expected to rise due to increasing prevalent cases over the globe and thus the surge in treatment options. The expected launch of emerging therapy for idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis treatment, will boost the idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis market in the forecasted period (2023–2032).

DelveInsight’s Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis Market Insights report includes a comprehensive understanding of current treatment practices, idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis emerging drugs, market share of individual therapies, and current and forecasted idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis market size from 2019 to 2032, segmented into 7MM [the United States, the EU-4 (Italy, Spain, France, and Germany), the United Kingdom, and Japan].

Key Takeaways from the Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis Market Report

As per DelveInsight’s analysis, the idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis market size was found to be USD 3.1 billion in 2021 in the 7MM and it is anticipated to grow at a significant CAGR by 2032.

As per DelveInsight estimates, the total diagnosed prevalent cases of Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis in the 7MM was 195K cases in 2021 which is expected to rise, at a CAGR of 1.1% during the study period (2019–2032).

Leading idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis companies such as FibroGen, Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, United Therapeutics, Boehringer Ingelheim, Pliant Therapeutics, Inc., Galecto Biotech, Horizon Therapeutics, CSL Behring, Kadmon Corporation, LLCs, MediciNova, PureTech, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Nitto Denko Corporation, Vicore Pharma AB, and others are developing novel idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis drugs that can be available in the idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis market in the coming years.

Some of the key therapies for idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis treatment include Pamrevlumab, PRM-151 (RG6354), Tyvaso (inhaled treprostinil), BI 1015550, PLN-74809, GB0139, HZN-825, Garadacimab (CSL312), KD025, MN-001/Tipelukast, LYT-100 (deupirfenidone), BMS-986278, ND-L02-s0201, C21 (VP01), and others.

Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis Overview

Idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF) is a rare and chronic lung disease that predominantly affects middle-aged and older adults. It leads to progressive scarring of lung tissue, primarily in the alveoli. This scarring thickens and stiffens the lungs over time, resulting in irreversible damage. Symptoms typically develop slowly and may not become apparent until significant lung damage has occurred. Common symptoms include shortness of breath and a dry cough, which often progresses to a chronic cough in approximately 85% of IPF patients. Thoroughly assessing clinical, laboratory, X-ray findings, as well as high-resolution computed tomography scans and, on occasion, lung biopsy samples is essential for establishing a definitive diagnosis. Typically, this responsibility falls to a respiratory specialist, often in collaboration with other experts who specialize in IPF. The clinician's task is to carefully integrate and cross-reference the clinical, laboratory, radiological, and pathological data in order to arrive at a confident diagnosis of IPF.





Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis Epidemiology Segmentation

The idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis epidemiology section provides insights into the historical and current idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis patient pool and forecasted trends for the 7MM. It helps recognize the causes of current and forecasted trends by exploring numerous studies and views of key opinion leaders.

The idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis market report proffers epidemiological analysis for the study period 2019–2032 in the 7MM segmented into:

Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis Diagnosed Prevalent Cases

Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis Gender-Specific Diagnosed Prevalent Cases

Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis Age-Specific Diagnosed Prevalent Cases

Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis Severity-Specific Diagnosed Prevalent Cases

Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis Treatment Market

As there is no known cure, the approach to managing fibrosis has centered on decelerating its progression, ensuring patient comfort, and, in advanced stages, providing palliative care. Prior to 2014, the standard treatment in the United States primarily revolved around immunosuppressant therapy, involving a combination of prednisone, azathioprine, and N-acetylcysteine. Currently, there are two approved medications for IPF treatment: OFEV (nintedanib) and ESBRIET (pirfenidone). These are categorized as anti-fibrotic agents, as clinical trials have demonstrated their ability to slow down the fibrosis or scarring process in the lungs. Pirfenidone is a modified pyridine compound with anti-fibrotic, anti-inflammatory, and antioxidant properties.

Pirfenidone is associated with a reduced risk of respiratory-related hospitalization during one year of treatment. It is generally well-tolerated, with mostly mild side effects such as skin rash, weight loss, nausea, and fatigue. However, it’s important to note that there have been instances of abnormal liver function, particularly elevated levels of serum alanine aminotransferase (ALT), aspartate aminotransferase (AST), and bilirubin. As a result, patients receiving pirfenidone treatment should undergo regular monitoring of liver function.

Nintedanib, an intracellular tyrosine kinase inhibitor, interacts with adenosine triphosphate binding sites, effectively suppressing signaling pathways associated with vascular endothelial growth factor receptor, fibroblast growth factor receptor 1–3, as well as platelet-derived growth factor receptor α and β. While common side effects like diarrhea and nausea can be managed with medication, it’s important to note that hepatotoxicity is a rare but potential concern.

Key Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis Therapies and Companies

Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis Market Dynamics

The idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis market dynamics are anticipated to change in the coming years. The expansion of research endeavors aimed at understanding and managing pulmonary fibrosis, along with advancements in its detection and developmental processes, will be pivotal in enhancing disease diagnosis and facilitating drug development. Innovations within this realm are poised to bolster the IPF market, particularly in addressing the unmet needs of patients with severe idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis.

Moreover, the rapid advancement in R&D will cater to the lack of early-stage diagnosis; hence, more patient pools will be available for clinical studies and treatment in the IPF market. Furthermore, the IPF pipeline is very robust; many potential therapies are being investigated for the treatment of IPF, and it is safe to predict that the treatment space will significantly impact the IPF market during the forecast period. Moreover, the anticipated introduction of emerging therapies with improved efficacy and a further improvement in the diagnosis rate are expected to drive the growth of the IPF market in the 7MM.

However, several factors may impede the growth of the idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis market. In the case of IPF, tissue damage is permanent, and without proper treatment and diagnosis, the disease tends to advance. Several drugs in advanced stages of development have encountered failures in recent years, highlighting the potential setbacks that emerging drugs might face, which, if they occur, could impede market progress. Moreover, IPF treatment poses a significant economic burden and disrupts patients’ overall well-being and QOL. Furthermore, the IPF market growth may be offset by failures and discontinuation of emerging therapies, unaffordable pricing, market access and reimbursement issues, and a shortage of healthcare specialists. In addition, the undiagnosed, unreported cases and the unawareness about the disease may also impact the IPF market growth.

Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis Report Metrics Details Study Period 2019–2032 Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis Report Coverage 7MM [The United States, the EU-4 (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain), the United Kingdom, and Japan] Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis Market Size in 2021 USD 3.1 Billion Key Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis Companies FibroGen, Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, United Therapeutics, Boehringer Ingelheim, Pliant Therapeutics, Inc., Galecto Biotech, Horizon Therapeutics, CSL Behring, Kadmon Corporation, LLCs, MediciNova, PureTech, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Nitto Denko Corporation, Vicore Pharma AB, and others Key Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis Therapies Pamrevlumab, PRM-151 (RG6354), Tyvaso (inhaled treprostinil), BI 1015550, PLN-74809, GB0139, HZN-825, Garadacimab (CSL312), KD025, MN-001/Tipelukast, LYT-100 (deupirfenidone), BMS-986278, ND-L02-s0201, C21 (VP01), and others

Scope of the Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis Market Report

Therapeutic Assessment: Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis current marketed and emerging therapies

Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis current marketed and emerging therapies Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis Market Dynamics: Attribute Analysis of Emerging Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis Drugs

Attribute Analysis of Emerging Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis Drugs Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis and Market entry strategies

SWOT analysis and Market entry strategies Unmet Needs, KOL’s views, Analyst’s views, Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis Market Access and Reimbursement

Table of Contents

1. Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis Market Key Insights 2. Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis Market Report Introduction 3. Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis Market Overview at a Glance 4. Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis Market Executive Summary 5. Disease Background and Overview 6. Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis Treatment and Management 7. Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis Epidemiology and Patient Population 8. Patient Journey 9. Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis Marketed Drugs 10. Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis Emerging Drugs 11. Seven Major Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis Market Analysis 12. Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis Market Outlook 13. Potential of Current and Emerging Therapies 14. KOL Views 15. Unmet Needs 16. SWOT Analysis 17. Appendix 18. DelveInsight Capabilities 19. Disclaimer 20. About DelveInsight

