Gov. Spencer J. Cox and Lt. Gov. Deidre Henderson: Schedule for Oct. 30 – Nov. 3, 2023

**Events labeled Media Access indicate that an event is open to media. Events labeled Media Availability indicates that an event is open to the media and that a media Q&A is planned.** 

**Please note that if a remote surge day is called, the governor and lieutenant governor’s schedules may change. 

Gov. Spencer J. Cox’s Schedule 

Oct. 30 – Nov. 3, 2023 

**The governor’s schedule is subject to frequent change** 

Monday, Oct. 30

4:50 p.m. Speak at Tolerance Means Dialogue event 

Location: Capitol Boardroom 

Tuesday, Oct. 31 

9 a.m. Hold budget discussion 

Location: Rampton room 

11:10 a.m. Meet with UEA 

Location: Governor’s Office 

1:55 p.m. Meet with Boards and Commissions 

Location: Governor’s Office 

3 p.m. Host Halloween staff event 

Location: Kearns Mansion 

Wednesday, Nov. 1

8 a.m. Meet with Rep. Karen Peterson 

Location: Salt Lake City 

9:30 a.m. Meet with NGA team 

Location: Governor’s Office

10 a.m. Meet with President J. Stuart Adams and Speaker Brad Wilson 

Location: Governor’s Office 

11:15 a.m. Meet with Colorado River Authority 

Location: Virtual meeting

1:15 p.m. Hold budget discussion 

Location: Rampton Room 

3:30 p.m. Speak to Brigham Young University students 

Location: Brigham Young University 

6 p.m. Attend South Valley Chamber’s 2023 Titan Awards 

Location: Little America Hotel 

Thursday, Nov. 2

11 a.m. Speak at Texas Instruments groundbreaking 

Location: 4000 N. Flash Dr., Lehi

MEDIA AVAILABILITY 

1 p.m. Hold budget discussion 

Location: Rampton Room 

2:40 p.m. Interview with Telemundo

Location: Governor’s Office

2:55 p.m. Interview Third District Court judicial candidates

Location: Governor’s Office 

4:10 p.m. Photo opportunity with Employees of the Month

Location: Governor’s Office

4:30 p.m. Meet with Great Salt Lake Commissioner Brian Steed 

Location: Governor’s Office 

Friday, Nov. 3  

No public meetings

Lt. Gov. Deidre M. Henderson’s Schedule 

Oct. 30 – Nov. 3, 2023 

**The lieutenant governor’s schedule is subject to frequent change.**

Monday, Oct. 30

8:15 a.m. Lieutenant Governor Team Meeting

Location: Utah State Capitol, Rampton Room

9 a.m. Election Team Meeting

Location: Utah State Capitol, Rampton Room

10 a.m. Roots Charter School Tour

Location: West Valley City

11:30 a.m. Media Interview 

Location: Utah State Capitol

1:30 p.m. Meet with the Consul General of the Netherlands

Location: Gold Room

2:30 p.m. Meeting with UDOT Director

Location: Lieutenant Governor’s Office

Tuesday, Oct. 31 

9 a.m. Hold budget discussion 

Location: Rampton room 

1:55 p.m. Boards and Commissions meeting 

Location: Governor’s Office 

3 p.m. Halloween staff event 

Location: Kearns Mansion 

Wednesday, Nov. 1

8:45 a.m. Briefing with GOEO

Location: Lieutenant Governor’s Office

9 a.m. Meet with the Ambassador of Ecuador

Location: Gold Room

10 a.m. Emergency Management Administration Council Meeting

Location: Capitol Boardroom

1:15 p.m. Hold budget discussion 

Location: Rampton room

3 p.m. Meeting with the Director of the Utah Office of Families

Location: Lieutenant Governor’s Office

Thursday, Nov. 2

11:30 a.m. Meeting with Education Advisor

Location: Lieutenant Governor’s Office

1 p.m. Hold budget discussion 

Location: Rampton Room 

2:45 p.m. Hold Third District Judicial Court interviews 

Location: Governor’s Office 

Friday, Nov. 3  

No public meetings

###

