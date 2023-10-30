Gov. Spencer J. Cox and Lt. Gov. Deidre Henderson: Schedule for Oct. 30 – Nov. 3, 2023
**Events labeled Media Access indicate that an event is open to media. Events labeled Media Availability indicates that an event is open to the media and that a media Q&A is planned.**
Gov. Spencer J. Cox’s Schedule
Oct. 30 – Nov. 3, 2023
Monday, Oct. 30
4:50 p.m. Speak at Tolerance Means Dialogue event
Location: Capitol Boardroom
Tuesday, Oct. 31
9 a.m. Hold budget discussion
Location: Rampton room
11:10 a.m. Meet with UEA
Location: Governor’s Office
1:55 p.m. Meet with Boards and Commissions
Location: Governor’s Office
3 p.m. Host Halloween staff event
Location: Kearns Mansion
Wednesday, Nov. 1
8 a.m. Meet with Rep. Karen Peterson
Location: Salt Lake City
9:30 a.m. Meet with NGA team
Location: Governor’s Office
10 a.m. Meet with President J. Stuart Adams and Speaker Brad Wilson
Location: Governor’s Office
11:15 a.m. Meet with Colorado River Authority
Location: Virtual meeting
1:15 p.m. Hold budget discussion
Location: Rampton Room
3:30 p.m. Speak to Brigham Young University students
Location: Brigham Young University
6 p.m. Attend South Valley Chamber’s 2023 Titan Awards
Location: Little America Hotel
Thursday, Nov. 2
11 a.m. Speak at Texas Instruments groundbreaking
Location: 4000 N. Flash Dr., Lehi
MEDIA AVAILABILITY
1 p.m. Hold budget discussion
Location: Rampton Room
2:40 p.m. Interview with Telemundo
Location: Governor’s Office
2:55 p.m. Interview Third District Court judicial candidates
Location: Governor’s Office
4:10 p.m. Photo opportunity with Employees of the Month
Location: Governor’s Office
4:30 p.m. Meet with Great Salt Lake Commissioner Brian Steed
Location: Governor’s Office
Friday, Nov. 3
No public meetings
Lt. Gov. Deidre M. Henderson’s Schedule
Oct. 30 – Nov. 3, 2023
Monday, Oct. 30
8:15 a.m. Lieutenant Governor Team Meeting
Location: Utah State Capitol, Rampton Room
9 a.m. Election Team Meeting
Location: Utah State Capitol, Rampton Room
10 a.m. Roots Charter School Tour
Location: West Valley City
11:30 a.m. Media Interview
Location: Utah State Capitol
1:30 p.m. Meet with the Consul General of the Netherlands
Location: Gold Room
2:30 p.m. Meeting with UDOT Director
Location: Lieutenant Governor’s Office
Tuesday, Oct. 31
9 a.m. Hold budget discussion
Location: Rampton room
1:55 p.m. Boards and Commissions meeting
Location: Governor’s Office
3 p.m. Halloween staff event
Location: Kearns Mansion
Wednesday, Nov. 1
8:45 a.m. Briefing with GOEO
Location: Lieutenant Governor’s Office
9 a.m. Meet with the Ambassador of Ecuador
Location: Gold Room
10 a.m. Emergency Management Administration Council Meeting
Location: Capitol Boardroom
1:15 p.m. Hold budget discussion
Location: Rampton room
3 p.m. Meeting with the Director of the Utah Office of Families
Location: Lieutenant Governor’s Office
Thursday, Nov. 2
11:30 a.m. Meeting with Education Advisor
Location: Lieutenant Governor’s Office
1 p.m. Hold budget discussion
Location: Rampton Room
2:45 p.m. Hold Third District Judicial Court interviews
Location: Governor’s Office
Friday, Nov. 3
No public meetings
