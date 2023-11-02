California Mesothelioma Victims Center Urges a Navy Veteran-Shipyard Worker with Mesothelioma anywhere in California to Call Attorney Andy Waters About Compensation--It Might Be Millions-Experience Matters

For direct access to attorney Andy Waters or Joy Sparling of Waters & Kraus please call 866-714-6466. We are certain a Navy Veteran with mesothelioma, or their family will be glad they did.” — California Mesothelioma Victims Center

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA , USA, November 2, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The California Mesothelioma Victims Center says, “If you are a Navy Veteran or shipyard worker who has just been diagnosed with mesothelioma anywhere in the State of California, please take financial compensation extremely seriously and call for direct access to California based attorney Andy Waters or his partner Joy Sparling at Waters & Kraus at 866-714-6466.

"Andy Waters and Joy Sparling of the law firm of Waters & Kraus have been assisting Navy Veterans with mesothelioma for decades and they consistently get the best possible compensation results for their clients. Compensation for a person like this might be millions of dollars.

"We are not a law firm running a compensation claims center, we do not offer free books. We offer direct access to who we consider to be the best mesothelioma attorneys in California-who know exactly what they are doing when it comes to client compensation. For direct access to attorney Andy Waters or Joy Sparling please call 866-714-6466. We are certain a Navy Veteran with mesothelioma, or their family will be very glad they did." https://WatersKraus.Com



If a Navy Veteran with mesothelioma in California or their family would call the California Mesothelioma Victims Center at 866-714-6466 the group also offers direct access to a VA Benefits specialist who might be able to assist with VA Benefits-for additional compensation. https://California.MesotheliomaVictimsCenter.Com

Suggestions from the Mesothelioma Victims Center for people with mesothelioma in California or nationwide on how to increase potential financial compensation:

“Do you recall the specifics of how you were exposed to asbestos at work, in the military or both-and when this exposure occurred? This is incredibly important information.

“Do you recall the names of coworkers who might have witnessed your exposure to asbestos?

“Did you have more than one job where you might have been exposed to asbestos?

“Do your medical records include a biopsy that confirms the mesothelioma or asbestos exposure lung cancer? https://MesotheliomaVictimsCenter.Com



Important Note: “If your loved one died from confirmed mesothelioma in California or any other state within the last two years and the compensation process was never begun because of COVID or other reasons-please call us at 866-714-6466.”



If a person with mesothelioma or asbestos exposure lung cancer anywhere else in the nation-or their family members would like some suggestions as to what lawyer-law firm to call-please call the Mesothelioma Victims Center anytime at 866-714-6466-we have assembled the most amazing mesothelioma attorneys in the nation-and we would be honored to make recommendations. https://MesotheliomaVictimsCenter.Com