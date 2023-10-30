Submit Release
SB575 in Sen: Read first time and referred to Committee on Universities and Revenue - 2023-10-30

WISCONSIN, October 30 - An Act to amend 36.11 (6) (c) and 38.04 (7m); and to create 36.41, 36.42, 38.34, 38.35 and 39.285 (1) (c) of the statutes; Relating to: free speech and academic freedom at University of Wisconsin System institutions and technical colleges, due process in disciplinary proceedings at University of Wisconsin System institutions and technical colleges, Wisconsin grant funding allocation, and causes of action against the Board of Regents of the University of Wisconsin System and technical college district boards. (FE)

Status: S - Universities and Revenue

