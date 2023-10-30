SB577 in Sen: Read first time and referred to Committee on Labor, Regulatory Reform, Veterans and Military Affairs - 2023-10-30

WISCONSIN, October 30 - An Act to repeal 103.36; to amend 111.322 (2m) (a), 111.322 (2m) (b) and 814.04 (intro.); and to create 103.135 of the statutes; Relating to: prohibiting an employer from relying on information about a prospective employee's compensation when making employment decisions or inquiring about a prospective employee's compensation and from restricting an employee's right to disclose compensation information, allowing actions in circuit court, and providing a penalty. (FE)