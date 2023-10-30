Submit Release
SB578 in Sen: Read first time and referred to Committee on Labor, Regulatory Reform, Veterans and Military Affairs - 2023-10-30

WISCONSIN, October 30 - An Act to amend 111.39 (4) (d), 111.39 (5) (b) and 814.04 (intro.); and to create 111.39 (5) (d) and 111.397 of the statutes; Relating to: actions in circuit court alleging discrimination in employment, unfair honesty testing, or unfair genetic testing. (FE)

Status: S - Labor, Regulatory Reform, Veterans and Military Affairs

/2023/proposals/reg/sen/bill/sb578

