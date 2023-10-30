Submit Release
SB580 in Sen: Read first time and referred to Committee on Economic Development and Technical Colleges - 2023-10-30

WISCONSIN, October 30 - An Act to renumber and amend 106.275 (1) (c); to amend 20.445 (1) (cg), 106.275 (title), 106.275 (1) (a), 106.275 (1) (b), 106.275 (2) and 106.275 (3); and to create 106.275 (1) (am) of the statutes; Relating to: technical education equipment grants, extending the time limit for emergency rule procedures, providing an exemption from emergency rule procedures, and making an appropriation. (FE)

Status: S - Economic Development and Technical Colleges

