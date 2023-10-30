WISCONSIN, October 30 - An Act to repeal 20.292 (1) (fh); to amend 38.28 (1m) (a) 1.; and to create 20.292 (1) (fg), 20.292 (1) (fh) and 38.35 of the statutes; Relating to: grants related to technical college manufacturing and truck driving programs and making an appropriation. (FE)
Status: S - Economic Development and Technical Colleges
Important Actions (newest first)
/2023/proposals/reg/sen/bill/sb581
You just read:
SB581 in Sen: Read first time and referred to Committee on Economic Development and Technical Colleges - 2023-10-30
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.