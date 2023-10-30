Submit Release
SB583 in Sen: Read first time and referred to Committee on Government Operations - 2023-10-30

WISCONSIN, October 30 - An Act to amend 230.35 (4) (c) and 995.20; and to create 230.35 (4) (a) 5m. of the statutes; Relating to: establishing a legal holiday known as Democracy Day and closing state offices on that day. (FE)

Status: S - Government Operations

Important Actions (newest first)

