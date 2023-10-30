SB585 in Sen: Read first time and referred to Committee on Universities and Revenue - 2023-10-30
WISCONSIN, October 30 - An Act to renumber and amend 238.308 (3); to amend 71.07 (3y) (b) 4., 71.28 (3y) (b) 4., 71.47 (3y) (b) 4., 238.308 (4) (a) 4. and 238.308 (5) (a); and to create 71.07 (3y) (b) 4m., 71.07 (3y) (b) 6., 71.28 (3y) (b) 4m., 71.28 (3y) (b) 6., 71.47 (3y) (b) 4m., 71.47 (3y) (b) 6., 238.308 (2) (c), 238.308 (3) (b), 238.308 (4) (a) 4m. and 238.308 (4) (a) 6. of the statutes; Relating to: various changes to the business development tax credit. (FE)
Status: S - Universities and Revenue
Important Actions (newest first)
