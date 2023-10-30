Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,308 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 458,911 in the last 365 days.

SB585 in Sen: Read first time and referred to Committee on Universities and Revenue - 2023-10-30

WISCONSIN, October 30 - An Act to renumber and amend 238.308 (3); to amend 71.07 (3y) (b) 4., 71.28 (3y) (b) 4., 71.47 (3y) (b) 4., 238.308 (4) (a) 4. and 238.308 (5) (a); and to create 71.07 (3y) (b) 4m., 71.07 (3y) (b) 6., 71.28 (3y) (b) 4m., 71.28 (3y) (b) 6., 71.47 (3y) (b) 4m., 71.47 (3y) (b) 6., 238.308 (2) (c), 238.308 (3) (b), 238.308 (4) (a) 4m. and 238.308 (4) (a) 6. of the statutes; Relating to: various changes to the business development tax credit. (FE)

Status: S - Universities and Revenue

Important Actions (newest first)

/2023/proposals/reg/sen/bill/sb585

You just read:

SB585 in Sen: Read first time and referred to Committee on Universities and Revenue - 2023-10-30

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more