SB586 in Sen: Read first time and referred to Committee on Financial Institutions and Sporting Heritage - 2023-10-30

WISCONSIN, October 30 - An Act to amend 29.016 (1) (b), 29.016 (2) (intro.), 29.053 (3), 29.089 (2) (intro.), 29.091 (1), 29.091 (2) (intro.), 29.164 (2) (b), 29.173 (2) (a), 29.182 (3) (a), 29.182 (3) (b), 29.184 (3) (am), 29.184 (3) (c), 29.185 (6) (a) 1., 29.185 (6) (b), 29.193 (2) (cr) 4., 29.193 (2) (d), 29.211 (2), 29.311 (1), 29.312 (2), 29.314 (3) (a), 29.324 (1) (b), 29.324 (1) (d), 29.341 (1), 29.345, 29.592 (1) (intro.), 29.621 (4) (intro.), 29.927 (6g), 29.971 (12), 66.0409 (1) (a), 167.31 (2) (c), 167.31 (2) (d), 167.31 (3) (b), 167.31 (3m) (a), 167.31 (4) (a) (intro.), 167.31 (4) (am) 1., 167.31 (4) (at), 167.31 (4) (cg) (intro.), 167.31 (4) (cg) 4., 167.31 (4) (cg) 6., 167.31 (4) (e), 167.31 (4) (f), 167.31 (4) (fm) and 167.31 (4) (h) (intro.); and to create 29.001 (7), 29.014 (1u) and 167.31 (1) (am) of the statutes; Relating to: hunting with an airgun, providing an exemption from emergency rule procedures, granting rule-making authority, and providing a penalty.

