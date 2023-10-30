WISCONSIN, October 30 - An Act to create 49.45 (9r) (f) of the statutes; Relating to: reimbursement under the Medical Assistance program for complex rehabilitation technology wheelchair repairs and accessories. (FE)
Status: S - Insurance and Small Business
Important Actions (newest first)
/2023/proposals/reg/sen/bill/sb592
You just read:
SB592 in Sen: Read first time and referred to Committee on Insurance and Small Business - 2023-10-30
