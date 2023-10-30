Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,304 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 458,908 in the last 365 days.

SB593 in Sen: Read first time and referred to Committee on Shared Revenue, Elections and Consumer Protection - 2023-10-30

WISCONSIN, October 30 - An Act to amend 6.33 (1), 6.875 (6) (c) 2., 12.60 (1) (a) and 54.25 (2) (c) 1. g.; and to create 5.057 of the statutes; Relating to: absentee voting in certain residential care facilities and retirement homes and court determinations of incompetency and ineligibility to vote.

Status: S - Shared Revenue, Elections and Consumer Protection

Important Actions (newest first)

/2023/proposals/reg/sen/bill/sb593

You just read:

SB593 in Sen: Read first time and referred to Committee on Shared Revenue, Elections and Consumer Protection - 2023-10-30

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more