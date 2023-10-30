Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,301 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 458,905 in the last 365 days.

SB595 in Sen: Read first time and referred to Committee on Judiciary and Public Safety - 2023-10-30

WISCONSIN, October 30 - An Act to renumber and amend 961.443 (2); to amend 961.443 (2) (title); and to create 961.443 (2) (b) of the statutes; Relating to: immunity for certain controlled substances offenses for aiders and aided persons.

Status: S - Judiciary and Public Safety

Important Actions (newest first)

/2023/proposals/reg/sen/bill/sb595

You just read:

SB595 in Sen: Read first time and referred to Committee on Judiciary and Public Safety - 2023-10-30

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more