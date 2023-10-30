WISCONSIN, October 30 - An Act to renumber and amend 961.443 (2); to amend 961.443 (2) (title); and to create 961.443 (2) (b) of the statutes; Relating to: immunity for certain controlled substances offenses for aiders and aided persons.
Status: S - Judiciary and Public Safety
SB595 in Sen: Read first time and referred to Committee on Judiciary and Public Safety - 2023-10-30
