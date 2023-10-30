BRODSKY & SMITH SHAREHOLDER UPDATE: Notifying Investors of the Following Investigations: Eargo, Inc. (Nasdaq – EAR), Miromatrix Medical, Inc. (Nasdaq – MIRO), Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE – DOC), Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE – SRC)

BALA CYNWYD, Pa., Oct. 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brodsky & Smith reminds investors of the following investigations. If you own shares and wish to discuss the investigation, contact Jason Brodsky (jbrodsky@brodskysmith.com) or Marc Ackerman (mackerman@brodskysmith.com) at 855-576-4847. There is no cost or financial obligation to you.



Eargo, Inc. (Nasdaq – EAR)

Under the terms of the Merger Agreement, Eargo will be acquired by Patient Square Capital for $2.55 per share in cash for each share of Eargo held. The investigation concerns whether the Eargo Board breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process, including whether Patient Square Capital is paying fair value to shareholders of the Company.

Additional information can be found at https://www.brodskysmith.com/cases/eargo-inc-nasdaq-ear/.

Miromatrix Medical, Inc. (Nasdaq – MIRO)

Under the terms of the agreement, Miromatrix will be acquired by United Therapeutics Corporation (“United Therapeutics”) (Nasdaq – UTHR). United Therapeutics will commence a tender offer to acquire all outstanding shares of Miromatrix for a purchase price of $3.25 per share in cash at closing and an additional $1.75 per share in cash upon the achievement of a clinical development milestone related to Miromatrix’s development-stage, fully-implantable manufactured kidney product known as mirokidney™ by December 31, 2025. The investigation concerns whether the Miromatrix Board breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process, including whether United Therapeutics is paying fair value to shareholders of the Company.

Additional information can be found at https://www.brodskysmith.com/cases/miromatrix-medical-inc-nasdaq-miro

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE – DOC)

Under the terms of the Merger Agreement, Physicians Realty Trust will be acquired by Healthpeak Properties, Inc.(“Healthpeak”) (NYSE – PEAK). Each Physicians Realty Trust common share will be converted into 0.674 of a newly issued Healthpeak common share. Healthpeak and Physicians Realty Trust shareholders will own approximately 77% and 23% of the combined company, respectively. The investigation concerns whether the Physicians Realty Trust Board breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process, including the dilution to the Company’s shareholders in the combined company.

Additional information can be found at https://www.brodskysmith.com/cases/physicians-realty-trust-nyse-doc/.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE – SRC)

Under the terms of the agreement, Spirit Realty will be acquired by Realty Income Corporation (“Realty Income”) (NYSE – O). Spirit Realty shareholders will receive 0.762 newly-issued Realty Income common shares for each Spirit common share they own. At closing, this will result in Realty Income and Spirit Realty shareholders owning approximately 87% and 13%, respectively, of the combined company. The investigation concerns whether the Spirit Realty Board breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process, including the dilution to Spirit Realty shareholders in the combined company.

Additional information can be found at https://www.brodskysmith.com/cases/spirit-realty-capital-inc-nyse-src/

