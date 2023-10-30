SB596 in Sen: Read first time and referred to Committee on Universities and Revenue - 2023-10-30

WISCONSIN, October 30 - An Act to repeal 36.34 (title) and (1) (title) and (a), 38.04 (8) (a), 38.26 (1), 39.15 (1) (c), 39.44 (1) (a) and 39.46 (2) (g); to renumber and amend 36.34 (1) (b); to amend 36.25 (14), 36.25 (14m) (title), 36.25 (14m) (a), 36.25 (14m) (b), 36.25 (14m) (c) 2., 38.04 (8) (title), 38.04 (8) (b), 38.26 (title), 38.26 (2) (a), (b), (c), (d) and (e), 38.27 (1) (a), 39.40 (title), 39.40 (2) (intro.), 39.40 (3) (b) 1., 39.44 (1) (b) and 39.44 (3) (c); to repeal and recreate 39.40 (1) and 39.44 (title); and to create 36.25 (14m) (d), 38.04 (8) (c) and 39.44 (1) (c) of the statutes; Relating to: race-based higher education programs and requirements. (FE)