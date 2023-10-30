October 30 - Early In-Person Voting for the 2023 Coordinated Election Available Statewide

State of Colorado

News Release

Media contacts

303-860-6903

jack.todd@coloradosos.gov

Denver, October 30, 2023 - Early in-person voting is available statewide, with the minimum number of required voting centers open to eligible voters. Tomorrow, October 31st, the minimum number of drop boxes will also be available to voters. This year, over 130 voting centers and 400 drop boxes will be available for eligible Colorado voters to submit their ballots for the November 7th Coordinated Election.

“Voting in Colorado is accessible and easy. Voters who received a mail ballot may return it to a voting center or vote in-person,” said Secretary of State Jena Griswold. “Today is the last day to return your ballot by mail and ensure it is received by Election Day.”

Eligible Coloradans can still register to vote and update their voter registration at GoVoteColorado.gov through today, October 30th to receive a ballot in the mail. After today, Coloradans can still register to vote, receive a ballot, and vote in person at a voting center until 7:00 PM on Election Day.

Colorado voters can also find their closest drop box or voting center at GoVoteColorado.gov. Voters who plan to return their ballot by mail using the U.S. Postal Service should do so by today to ensure their clerk receives it by November 7th. Beginning tomorrow, October 31st, voters should return their ballot to a drop box or voting center.

Important information for Colorado voters:

Coloradans should always use trusted sources when searching for information on elections. Information from the Colorado Secretary of State’s Office is distributed via ColoradoSOS.gov or GoVoteColorado.gov. Websites ending in “.gov” are government websites.

Voters can visit GoVoteColorado.gov and select “Contact my County Clerk” to ensure they are only visiting legitimate Colorado Clerk websites.

All Colorado voters can sign up to track their ballot from when it is sent to when it is counted using BallotTrax.

Eligible Coloradans can register to vote and update their voter registration at GoVoteColorado.gov through October 30 in order to receive a ballot in the mail. After October 30, Coloradans can still register to vote, receive a ballot, and vote in person at a Voter Service and Polling Center (VSPC) until 7:00 PM on Election Day.

Eligible voters who wish to mail back their voted ballot should do so by October 30 to ensure it is received by their county election official by November 7. After October 30, voters should return their ballot to a drop box or voting center.

In person voting on Election Day, Tuesday, November 7, will be available from 7:00 AM - 7:00 PM.

This year more than 130 voting centers will be available for voters by October 30th and more than 400 drop boxes will be available for voters by October 31st. Some locations will open prior to these dates. Voters can look up their locations, opening date, and hours at GoVoteColorado.gov.

Important upcoming dates for the 2023 Coordinated Election in Colorado

October 30 – The minimum number of required VSPCs must be open for the 2023 Coordinated Election.

October 30 – Deadline to submit an application to register to vote through the mail, a voter registration agency, a local driver's license examination facility, or online in order to receive a ballot by mail for the 2023 Coordinated Election.

October 30 – Last suggested day to return ballots by mail.

October 31 – The minimum number of required drop boxes must be open to accept mail ballots for the 2023 Coordinated Election statewide.

October 31-November 7 – Suggested date for all voters to submit ballots at VSPC or drop box, and not by mail.

November 7 – Election Day. Eligible voters must submit their ballot or be in line to vote by 7:00 PM for their ballot to be counted. Ballots cast by military and overseas voters must be sent no later than 7:00 PM on Election Day and received close of business on the 8th day after the election (November 15).

Colorado voters can visit GoVoteColorado.gov to: