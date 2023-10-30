Media Advisory: Baltimore City District Court Re-Entry Project celebrates graduates

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

October 30, 2023

Baltimore City District Court Re-Entry Project celebrates graduates

Retired Baltimore Ravens Wide Receiver Torrey Smith to serve as keynote speaker

Approximately 15 graduates of the Baltimore City District Court Re-Entry Project (DCREP) will be recognized for their successful completion of the program on Wednesday, November 1, 2023, at a ceremony presided over by District Court Judge Nicole Pastore. Judge Pastore founded DCREP in 2016 as a court-focused, criminal recidivism initiative offering defendants an opportunity to participate in full-time job training and job placement programs as a condition of their probation or in lieu of incarceration. To date, more than 200 participants have completed the program. The DCREP graduates will be joined by family, friends, judges, and prosecutors who celebrate their achievement.

In addition, Torrey Smith, retired Baltimore Ravens wide receiver, two-time Superbowl Champion (Baltimore Ravens, 2013, and Philadelphia Eagles, 2018), and philanthropist will serve as the keynote speaker. Smith attended the University of Maryland and began his National Football League career with the Baltimore Ravens in 2011 and played until 2014. He has also played for the San Francisco 49ers, Philadelphia Eagles, and Carolina Panthers. Smith is also founder of the Torrey Smith Foundation and the Level Up Leadership Academy summer camp program.

NOTE: Please contact the Maryland Judiciary, Government Relations and Public Affairs, by email at communications@mdcourts.gov or 410-260-1488, if you plan to attend or have questions about the event. Cameras will not be allowed in the courtroom during the graduation ceremony, however, members of the media may conduct on-camera interviews in the hallway outside of the courtroom. Judge Pastore will be available for interviews before or after the ceremony. All persons being photographed should be asked for their consent. Program participants can also be interviewed before or after the ceremony.

