SB600 in Sen: Read first time and referred to Committee on Shared Revenue, Elections and Consumer Protection - 2023-10-30

WISCONSIN, October 30 - An Act to amend 11.0204 (1) (a) 3., 11.0304 (1) (a) 3., 11.0404 (1) (a) 3., 11.0504 (1) (a) 3., 11.0604 (1) (a) 3., 11.0704 (1) (b) 2., 11.0804 (1) (a) 2. and 11.0904 (1) (a) 3. of the statutes; Relating to: reporting a contributor's place of employment.

Status: S - Shared Revenue, Elections and Consumer Protection

