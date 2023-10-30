AJR85 in Asm: Read and referred to Committee on Rules - 2023-10-30
News Provided By
October 30, 2023, 16:19 GMT
WISCONSIN, October 30 - Relating to: commemorating November 7, 2023, as Victims of Communism Memorial Day.
You just read:
AJR85 in Asm: Read and referred to Committee on Rules - 2023-10-30
News Provided By
October 30, 2023, 16:19 GMT
Distribution channels:
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.
Contact
More From This Source
SB574 in Sen: Read first time and referred to Committee on Insurance and Small Business - 2023-10-30
SB576 in Sen: Read first time and referred to Committee on Housing, Rural Issues and Forestry - 2023-10-30View All Stories From This Source