TRNC President Ersin Tatar Delivers the First Lecture at EMU

Eastern Mediterranean University (EMU) 2023-2024 Academic Year Opening Ceremony and First Lecture Presentation took place with the participation of Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC) President on Monday, 30 October, 2023 at 10:00 at the EMU Mustafa Afşin Ersoy Hall. Chair of YÖDAK Prof. Dr. Turgay Avcı, Republic of Turkey Famagusta Consul General İlyas Çetin, EMU Board of Trustees President Dr. Erdal Özcenk, EMU Rector Prof. Dr. Hasan Kılıç, EMU Board of Trustees members, EMU academic and administrative personnel, workers and students attended the event.

“EMU is the Most Deep-Rooted University of TRNC”

Commenced with a Moment of Silence and National Anthem, the ceremony continued with the opening speeches. Delivering the opening speech of the ceremony, EMU Rector Prof. Dr. Hasan Kılıç thanked President Tatar for being able to attend the event, despite his busy schedule, to deliver the first lecture of the academic semester. Stating that EMU is the most deep-rooted state university of the TRNC, Prof. Dr. Kılıç noted that one of its most important features is that it is an internationalized institution. Emphasizing that over 16 thousand students from more than 100 countries are receiving quality education at EMU, including newly registered students, Prof. Dr. Kılıç also stated that they are a university with academic staff from 35 different countries. Pointing out that there are very few universities in the world that are so closely integrated with countries and cities, Prof. Dr. Kılıç stated that the university is the lifeblood of the TRNC in general and the city of Famagusta in particular with its work not only in education but also in community service. Prof. Dr. Kılıç wished the 2023-2024 Academic Year to be beneficial.

“EMU will always continue to Rise”

EMU Board of Trustees President Dr. Erdal Özcenk also delivered a speech, commencing with thanking President Tatar for participating in the event. Dr. Özcenk noted that President Tatar is with them in every trouble of EMU and that his presence was a great value for them. Dr. Özcenk stated that it is a sacred duty for EMU to educate and raise young minds for the future of the country and wished the 2023-2024 Academic Year to be a healthy and successful year. Lastly, Dr. Özcenk also emphasized that EMU will continue to increase the successes it has achieved so far in unity and solidarity and will always continue to rise.

President Tatar Delivered the First Lecture

Following the opening speeches, a film that summarizes the policy carried out on behalf of the rights and interests of the TRNC people by 5th President of the TRNC Ersin Tatar was screened.

Then, President Tatar delivered the first lecture presentation. In his presentation, President Tatar expressed his contentedness on being at the EMU, the flagship of TRNC, and thanked all participants.

President Tatar talked about his visits to the Republic of Turkey and Azerbaijan to explain the Cyprus Struggle to the whole world. Noting that the Turkish Cypriots are facing a great injustice, President Tatar stated that they have successfully pursued this by establishing a two-state policy with the Republic of Turkey, the only country that recognizes the TRNC, to lift the embargoes and isolations against the TRNC. Noting that EMU has broken these isolations and made itself accepted all over the world, President Tatar congratulated the newly elected EMU Rector Prof. Dr. Hasan Kılıç and thanked the former EMU Rector Prof. Dr. Aykut Hocanın and his team. Stating that this was a relay race, President Tatar emphasized that the whole point was for this distinguished university to continue its strong path.

President Tatar advised students to attach importance to lifelong education, to always be principled, to protect universal values, to improve themselves and to contribute to humanity.

Following the first lecture presentation delivered by TRNC President Ersin Tatar, EMU Rector Prof. Dr. Hasan Kılıç presented a silver plate to the President Tatar.