X-Cart Announces Integration with Turn 14 Distribution to Streamline Automotive Parts Distribution in eCommerce Stores

The partnership is a leap forward in providing automotive retailers with powerful tools to boost online sales

Athens, Georgia, Oct. 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



X-Cart, the automotive-centric eCommerce platform, is thrilled to announce its integration with Turn 14 Distribution, a leading Performance Warehouse Distributor. With Turn 14 Distribution’s automation of pricing, inventory updates, dropshipping and catalogs integrated into X-Cart’s platform, this collaboration is a leap forward in providing automotive retailers with powerful tools to boost online sales and streamline their customers’ auto parts delivery.

"We are providing automotive businesses with a comprehensive eCommerce solution, so having Turn 14 Distribution as a reliable parts distributor will empower our customers to thrive in the competitive market. This integration allows us to provide a full cycle, complete infrastructure of synched automotive services on our platform that will ultimately help increase distribution," said Jordan Checketts, COO of X-Cart.

The integration between X-Cart and Turn 14 Distribution empowers businesses with precise order routing and comprehensive product information, enabling them to optimize their supply chain processes and enhance customer satisfaction. By combining the strengths of both companies, businesses can efficiently scale eCommerce operations while delivering a superior shopping experience to their valued customers.

Dan Ziegler, Business Partner Integration Manager of Turn 14 Distribution, welcomed X-Cart to its integration partner network, stating, "We're excited to bring on more e-commerce platforms, especially those committed to the aftermarket industry like X-Cart, to be directly and fully integrated with Turn 14 Distribution. With up-to-the-minute inventory feeds, real-time order processing, live shipping rates, and 7 day-a-week operations, our aftermarket dealers can thrive with our robust distribution services and proprietary technologies within their X-Cart website."

This collaboration ultimately enhances X-Cart platform users’ competitive position in the automotive eCommerce market. Additionally, it not only diversifies the company’s offerings, but also strengthens its appeal to automotive aftermarket businesses, reinforcing X-Cart’s position as a top choice in the industry.

About X-Cart

Founded in 2001, X-Cart is the automotive-centric eCommerce platform designed to meet the unique needs of complex aftermarket parts stores. With over 20 years of experience in the e-Commerce sector, X-Cart has been rapidly growing in the automotive sector in recent years. It offers customized and flexible solutions for newcomers to the auto market, offline business owners looking to expand online, and online sellers seeking industry-specific functionality and integrations. X-Cart features a powerful customer support system that guides customers through each step of creating and enhancing an automotive store online.

About Turn 14 Distribution

Turn 14 Distribution is an award-winning national warehouse distributor exclusively selling parts and accessories into the performance aftermarket through the business-to-business channel. With distribution centers in Pennsylvania, Texas, and Nevada, the company boasts ground shipping coverage to 43% of the U.S. population in one day and 100% within two days. Turn 14 Distribution leverages proprietary technology and innovative logistics solutions to drive growth while simultaneously developing robust, symbiotic relationships up and down the supply chain to accelerate that growth. Turn 14 Distribution is privately owned and operated.

Media Contact

Robert Penington

robert@thronepr.com



