Scotton Landing Boat Ramp to Close for Reconstruction

The Scotton Landing boat ramp and fishing pier on the St. Jones River will be closed starting Nov. 7 while DNREC reconstructs the facility with a new ramp and courtesy expected to be in use spring 2024. /DNREC photo

New Ramp, Courtesy Dock and Repaved Parking Lot Coming Next Spring

The Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control announced today that the DNREC Division of Fish and Wildlife boat ramp facility at Scotton Landing (also known as Barkers Landing) on the St. Jones River, and located off Trap Shooters Road near Magnolia, will be closed for reconstruction starting Tuesday, Nov. 7, 2023.

The Scotton Landing project is anticipated to be completed by April 1, 2024, weather notwithstanding. The project includes a new boat ramp, a new courtesy dock, and a repaved parking lot. The fishing pier at Scotton Landing also will be closed during this reconstruction project.

Design features of the new ramp include extending the ramp into deeper water to aid boaters launching at low tide, supporting the ramp with timber piles, and protecting the ramp from scouring with steel sheet piles. In addition to the ramp, a new L-shaped courtesy dock, which allows for easier maneuverability in the river for launching and temporary mooring while boaters retrieve their vehicle, will be installed.

The nearest tidal boat ramps that may be used alternatively during the Scotton Landing closure are the Lebanon Landing (also on the St. Jones and in proximity to Magnolia) and Bowers Beach Boat Ramps.

For more information related to the Scotton Landing closure, call the DNREC Fisheries Section at 302-739-9914.

