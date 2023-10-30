INVESTIGATION ALERT: Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Investigates Planet Fitness, Inc.’s Directors and Officers for Breach of Fiduciary Duties – PLNT

NEW YORK, Oct. 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP (“Scott+Scott”), an international securities and consumer rights litigation firm, is investigating whether certain directors and officers of Planet Fitness, Inc. (“Planet Fitness”) (NYSE: PLNT) breached their fiduciary duties to Planet Fitness and its shareholders. If you are a Planet Fitness shareholder, you may contact attorney Joe Pettigrew for additional information toll-free at 844-818-6982, or jpettigrew@scott-scott.com.

Scott+Scott is investigating whether members of Planet Fitness’s board of directors or senior management failed to manage Planet Fitness in an acceptable manner, in breach of their fiduciary duties to Planet Fitness, and whether Planet Fitness and its shareholders have suffered damages as a result.

On October 25, 2023, Insider reported that former Planet Fitness CEO Chris Rondeau fostered a toxic workplace culture at Planet Fitness, including encouraging drinking at the workplace, and requiring employees to withdraw cash from his personal accounts for travel.

What You Can Do

If you are a Planet Fitness shareholder, you may have legal claims against Planet Fitness’s directors and officers. If you wish to discuss this investigation, or have questions about this notice or your legal rights, please contact attorney Joe Pettigrew toll-free at 844-818-6982, or jpettigrew@scott-scott.com.

About Scott+Scott

Scott+Scott has significant experience in prosecuting major securities, antitrust, and consumer rights actions throughout the United States. The firm represents pension funds, foundations, individuals, and other entities worldwide with offices in New York, London, Amsterdam, Connecticut, California, and Ohio.

