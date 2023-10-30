HII is Awarded $79 Million Missile Defense Agency Technical Services Contract

MCLEAN, Va., Oct. 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HII (NYSE: HII) announced today that its Mission Technologies division was awarded a $79 million contract to support the Missile Defense Agency’s (MDA) mission to develop, test and field a missile defense system that will protect the U.S. and its allies against enemy ballistic missile attacks.



The HII-led team will support MDA leadership on strategic, technical, programmatic, operational, policy and organizational matters regarding the integrated, layered missile defense system. The team will also provide engineering and technical support; management and professional services; and studies, analyses and evaluations.

“We have assembled a highly experienced team that is committed to supporting the MDA in its important mission to defend the U.S. and its allies against a complex missile threat,” said Jeff Showalter, vice president of Weapons and Space Systems within HII’s Cyber, Electronic Warfare and Space business group. “As the MDA responds to the ever-changing threat environment, we will adapt to our customer’s needs to ensure a successful outcome.”

The contract has a seven-year period of performance with a two-year base. The work will be performed in Fort Belvoir, Virginia; Huntsville, Alabama; and Colorado Springs, Colorado.

HII has performed similar work for the MDA since 2018 under a previously awarded contract.

About HII

HII is a global, all-domain defense provider. HII’s mission is to deliver the world’s most powerful ships and all-domain solutions in service of the nation, creating the advantage for our customers to protect peace and freedom around the world. As the nation’s largest military shipbuilder, and with a more than 135-year history of advancing U.S. national security, HII delivers critical capabilities extending from ships to unmanned systems, cyber, ISR, AI/ML and synthetic training. Headquartered in Virginia, HII’s workforce is 43,000 strong. For more information, visit:

HII on the web: https://www.HII.com/

HII on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/TeamHII

HII on Twitter: https://www.twitter.com/WeAreHII

HII on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/WeAreHII

Contact:

Greg McCarthy

(202) 264-7126

gregory.j.mccarthy@hii-co.com