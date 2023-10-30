Applicants for 14th Judicial District Court judgeship announced

Friday, October 27, 2023

The Fourteenth Judicial District Nominating Commission on Oct. 24, 2023, announced five people have applied for nomination to the office of district judge for the Fourteenth Judicial District (Grand, Moffat and Routt counties).

The application deadline was 4 p.m. on Oct. 5, 2023. The rules of procedure for the

Fourteenth Judicial District Nominating Commission require that the names of all applicants be made public when the application period is closed. Applicants are Ronald Arguello of Arvada, Jay Cranmer of Craig, Billy-George Herztke of Oak Creek, Brittany Schneider of Craig, and Erin Rowe Wilson of Steamboat Springs.

The Fourteenth Judicial District Nominating Commission will meet virtually on Nov. 7, 2023, to interview and select nominees for appointment by the governor to the office of district judge for the Fourteenth Judicial District. The judgeship was created by the retirement of the Hon. Sandra H. Gardner effective as of Jan. 1, 2024.

To be eligible for appointment to fill the vacancy, the applicant must be a qualified elector of the Fourteenth Judicial District and must have been admitted to the practice of law in Colorado for five years. The current annual salary for this position is $193,008. The initial term of office of a district judge is a provisional term of two years; thereafter, the incumbent district judge, if approved by the voters, has a term of six years.

Public comment on the qualifications of the applicants is invited. The deadline for comment is 5 p.m. on Nov. 7, 2023. Comments may be submitted to judicial.vacancies@judicial.state.co.us

The members of the nominating commission for the 14th Judicial District are: Staci Nichols of Craig; Sandra Doudna of Grand Lake; Casey Quillen, Matthew Tjosvold, Randall Salky, Ryan Dougherty, and Linda “Lulu” Gould of Steamboat Springs.

Editor’s Note: Contact information for the nominating commission members: