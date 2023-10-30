Inside NYS Aging: Issue 21 (November 2023) Inside NYS Aging is a monthly e-newsletter for New York's network of aging services providers. Click here to subscribe.   Learn more about Inside NYS Aging: Issue 21 (November 2023)



Older New Yorkers’ Day 2023 Coming Soon!

Who won the 2023 Governor's Exemplary Service Award? Find out on Nov. 3 Older New Yorkers’ Day 2023 is taking place November 3 at 1 p.m. There’s no way you forgot, but in case you did, NYSOFA will be honoring over 90 older adults who have made incredible contributions in their community through civic engagement and volunteerism. The awardees were nominated by New York's 59 area Offices for the Aging and regional Long Term Care Ombudsman Program (LTCOP) organizations . Curious about who won this year’s Governor's Exemplary Service Award? This award is presented to an individual who is a standout among the amazing nominees. Tune in and find out!

Free and Objective Medicare Counseling During Medicare Open Enrollment It's open Medicare enrollment time, but you can't turn on your TV without someone trying to sell you their products. In a new video , NYSOFA Director Greg Olsen and Heather Leddick of New York's HIICAP program remind older adults: "Don't call the number on the TV ad! Call HIICAP instead during Medicare open enrollment" for free and objective counseling to help Medicare beneficiaries navigate their options. The NYSOFA-administered Health Insurance Information, Counseling and Assistance Program (HIICAP) helps 248,000 New Yorkers annually to understand Medicare decisions. It also helps beneficiaries apply for programs that save older adults out-of-pocket costs such as co-payments, premiums and deductibles. Additionally, for income-eligible older adults, HIICAP is also available during open enrollment – and throughout the year – to assist in the application process for the Medicare Savings Program (MSP) . The MSP was expanded in 2023 to help an additional 300,000 Medicare beneficiaries who may be potentially eligible to save up to an estimated $7,300 in Medicare-related health costs annually. Recognizing Native American Indian Heritage Month in November

Native American Indian Heritage Month is celebrated in November and Native American Heritage Day is observed the Friday after Thanksgiving. This holiday recognizes hundreds of different tribes which speak approximately 250 languages. It’s also a time to celebrate the history, tradition, values, and contributions of American Indians and Alaskan Natives. While National American Indian Heritage Month is a reminder of the many contributions that Native people have made to our country and culture, it is also a time to realize how historical traumas – including colonization, racism, and genocide – have impacted Native peoples throughout history and that those impacts live on in today’s generations of Native peoples. This includes many health disparities that disproportionately burden Native Americans and Alaskan Natives, writes NYSOFA Advocacy Specialist Colleen Scott in her monthly column. Read More

Bargain Grocery Store Holds Groundbreaking in Troy At the end of October, NYSOFA attended the groundbreaking for Flanigan Square , a $65 million mixed-use development project on River Street in Troy, Rensselaer County. Importantly, this development includes the opening of Bargain Grocery whose mission is to allow people with food insecurity to shop with dignity. Bargain Grocery was established in 2002 with the purpose of serving the poor in Utica neighborhoods without grocery options. The grocery store offers affordable healthy foods that are priced at two-thirds the cost of traditional supermarkets. More about Bargain Grocery is available in September’s newsletter . The development project will also include more than 200 units of housing, including low-income and senior housing and more than 40,000 square feet of commercial space. Caregiver Conference on November 9 Changing the Conversation: Caregiving in the 21st Century, will be on Thursday, November 9, 2023 from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Sondra and David S. Mack Student Center at Hofstra University. This summit is for formal and informal caregivers, providers, researchers, policymakers and the young people currently engaged in half the caregiving work done in the U.S. Panels will focus on caregiver stories, strategies and resources, healthcare provider and leadership perspectives, research trends and program innovations, and legislation and new policy directions. Regular HEAP Benefit to Open Nov. 1 HEAP Emergency Benefit Efficiency and Repairs or Replacement Clean and Tune helps people pay for energy efficiency services, such as the cleaning of primary heating equipment. The benefit may also include chimney cleaning, minor repairs and installation of carbon monoxide detectors or programmable thermostats, if needed, to allow for the safe, proper and efficient operation of the heating equipment. For eligible homeowners, the Heating Equipment Repair and Replacement benefit can help repair or replace a furnace, boiler and other direct heating equipment necessary to keep a home's primary heating source working.

SNAP-Ed NY: Eating Well on a Budget NYSOFA's SNAP-Ed NY Nutrition Education for Older Adults provides monthly programming that we encourage you to share. Programs are led by Registered Dietitians who help people shop for and cook healthy meals on a limited budget. You can catch the latest installment of our monthly livestream Ask The Experts: Nutrition Edition on NYSOFA’s . The program is hosted by SNAP-Ed NY Registered Dietitian Lisbeth Irish. In the our monthly livestreamThe Experts: Nutrition EditionNYSOFA’s SNAP-Ed New York web page The program is hosted by SNAP-Ed NY Registered Dietitian Lisbeth Irish. In the most recent episode , Lisbeth joins Beth McCarthy, SNAP-Ed Nutrition Educator in Oswego, Jefferson and Lewis counties. They discuss how to use “MyPlate” — the official symbol of the five food groups — to design a healthy eating style. You'll also learn 10 tips to guide your healthy choices.

LIVE with Greg: Alzheimer's and the Holidays November 16 1 p.m. Holiday gatherings can be very unsettling for individuals with dementia or Alzheimer's Disease. Caregivers may also feel enormous stress and anxiety. But there are ways to ease into holiday traditions, creating a safe and inclusive environment. In this livestream, NYSOFA Director Greg Olsen is joined by Elizabeth Smith-Boivin, of the Alzheimer's Association of Northeastern New York, to offer tips that can help caregivers adapt and make the most of holiday traditions for loved ones with dementia or Alzheimer's Disease. LIVE with Greg: Free Web-Based Support for Caregivers November 30 1 p.m. November is National Family Caregiver Month. In this edition of LIVE with Greg, NYSOFA Director Greg Olsen speaks with Leda Rosenthal of Trualta, the team behind New York's Caregiving Portal. This web-based resource provides training and support to help families build skills and manage care at home for loved ones of any age. Best yet, it's available free of charge to any caregiver in New York State. Learn more about the portal, including how to create a free account, some of the features that are available, and ways it can empower you in your role providing care for a loved one.

