Carry The Load Invites America to Celebrate Veterans by Participating in a Heroes Challenge Fitness Event Nov. 1-11

Carry The Load's Heroes Challenge for Veterans Day

The Heroes Challenge fitness challenge shows gratitude and support for the men and women who served our country.

Veterans Day is a great opportunity to recognize and thank those people who served our country and to put the appreciation into actions.” — Stephen Holley

DALLAS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, October 30, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Carry The Load, a non-profit that provides active ways to connect Americans to the sacrifices of our nation’s military, veterans, first responders and their families, is inviting Americans across the country to participate in its annual Heroes Challenge by walking, running, or working out to raise money and celebrate and honor our nation’s veterans. People can learn more and register for the free, family-friendly event at https://www.carrytheload.org/veterans-day/.

“Veterans Day is a great opportunity to recognize and thank those people who served our country and to put the appreciation into actions,” says Stephen Holley, co-founder, president and CEO of Carry The Load and Veteran U.S. Navy SEAL. “With the Carry The Load Heroes Challenge, you can get yourself, your kids, and the people around you active all while saying thanks and showing that you appreciate the time our veterans spent serving our country.”

Registration is open now and the event will take place from Nov. 1 through Nov. 11. Once people register, they can download the GOOD MOVE app to track their activity. People can walk, run, or follow the official Heroes Challenge workout provided by Carry The Load depending on the individual’s comfort level. People can register as an individual, join an existing team, or start their own team and invite others to join them.

“One sentiment that we continue to see is that Americans want to show their support of our veterans, they just don’t always know how,” says Matt Fryman, director of marketing at Carry The Load. “The Heroes Challenge is a fun, community driven activity that makes it easy and impactful for fellow civilians to show their support while honoring a veteran at the same time. I look forward to working out at my local gym this November in honor of our co-founders who have served this great country.”

Veterans Day is celebrated on November 11 each year and pays tribute to the brave men and women who have selflessly served our nation in the armed forces. Carry The Load provides active ways for Americans to give back to those who served and sacrificed for our freedoms. The Heroes Challenge helps people show their gratitude for the brave men and women who served our country to protect our freedoms.

ABOUT CARRY THE LOAD

Carry The Load is a 501(c)3 nonprofit founded in 2011 by veteran U.S. Navy SEALs Clint Bruce and Stephen Holley. Carry The Load's mission is to provide active ways to honor and remember the sacrifices made by our military, veterans, first responders and their families. For more, visit www.carrytheload.org or news.carrytheload.org. Connect with us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, YouTube and tune in to The Carry The Load Podcast.