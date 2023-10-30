BEGAP in Action: Onion River Outdoors on Verge of Reopening

DED visited Onion River Outdoors as they work to open at their new location at the corner of Main and East State Streets in Montpelier. The business was on Langdon Street for years, but when flood waters tore through their building in July, they knew they needed to move and they used Business Emergency Gap Assistance Program (BEGAP) funds to do it.

Co-owner Jen Roberts says the BEGAP grant award helped Onion River Outdoors bring their people back to work. She says BEGAP was “the difference between getting into the new space now before Christmas.” And Roberts says if they missed the all-important holiday shopping season, they might have been forced to close for good.

Roberts is excited about Onion River Outdoors’ new location. It’s more visible to passersby and it’s a much bigger space. They have 5,000 square feet for retail now, compared to 3,000 square feet on Langdon Street. The mechanic shop is benefiting from some of that extra floor space. Roberts says they’ll be able to work on four bikes at time and people will be able to watch them work through the window.

Onion River Outdoors is on track to open in November. We’ll be sure to update you on their recovery journey.

We’d love to tell your BEGAP recovery story, too. Reach out to christine.hinkelianni@vermont.gov if you’d like to share your journey.

