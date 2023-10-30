Meeting Notice: The Maryland Horse Industry Board to Meet on November 9, 2023

October 30, 2023

Annapolis, MD – The Maryland Horse Industry Board will meet on Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 10 A.M. at the David Niven Theatre, Oldfields School, 1500 Glencoe Road, Sparks Glencoe, MD 21152. The meeting will include current information and discussion concerning Horse Board initiatives, updates from board members and reports from stable inspectors. In addition, our hosts will give an overview and tour of the school, which has a large and active equestrian operation. If you need further information, please contact Ross Peddicord at ross.peddicord@maryland.gov or 240-344-0000 or Anne Litz at anne.litz@maryland.gov.