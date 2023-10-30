Health Advisory Issued for Toddler Fruit Puree Pouches

The Rhode Island Department of Health (RIDOH) is advising parents and caregivers to not feed WanaBana Apple Cinnamon Fruit Puree Pouches to toddlers or young children. These products contain elevated lead levels.

This health advisory is being issued for all lot codes of WanaBana Apple Cinnamon Fruit Puree Pouches, with any expiration dates. These products were sold nationally and are available through multiple retailers including Sam's Club, Amazon, and Dollar Tree.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) was recently made aware of a developing investigation by the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services (NCDHHS) and the North Carolina Department of Agriculture & Consumer Services (NCDA&CS) regarding four children with elevated blood lead levels, indicating potential acute lead toxicity. The NCDHHS investigation identified WanaBana Apple Cinnamon Fruit Puree Pouches as a potential shared source of exposure. As part of their investigation, NCDHHS analyzed multiple lots of WanaBana apple cinnamon fruit puree, detecting extremely high concentrations of lead. The FDA has reviewed and supports NCDHHS's analytical findings and found that analytical results at this level could result in acute toxicity.

Lead is toxic to humans and can affect people of any age or health status. Lead exposure in children is often difficult to see. Most children have no obvious immediate symptoms. If there's suspicion that a child may have been exposed to lead, parents should talk to their child's healthcare provider about getting a blood test. Although lead can only be diagnosed through clinical testing, signs and symptoms of lead toxicity vary based on exposure.

Short-term exposure to lead could result in the following symptoms:

• Headache • Abdominal pain/Colic • Vomiting • Anemia

Longer term exposure could result in additional symptoms: • Irritability • Lethargy • Fatigue • Muscle aches or muscle prickling/burning • Occasional abdominal discomfort • Constipation • Difficulty concentrating/Muscular exhaustibility • Headache • Tremor • Weight loss