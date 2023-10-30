Submit Release
EU offers fellowships for Belarusian lecturers, scientists, and PhD students at EU higher education and research institutions

The European Union has issued a new call for fellowships for Belarusian lecturers, scientists, and PhD students at EU higher education and research institutions.

The fellowships are offered under the EU4Belarus – SALT (Support for Advanced Learning and Training)‘ project, which is part of the EU’s broader ‘Solidarity with the people of Belarus’ programme.

Fellowships are expected to start from 1 April 2023 and be completed by 30 June 2025. The planned duration of an action is a minimum of three months but may not exceed ten months. 

This call funds fellowship actions for academic exchange and research at higher education institutions or research centres. This includes attending seminars, giving guest lectures, and conducting field work for data collection. International collaboration leading to peer-reviewed articles is also eligible.

Citizens of Belarus currently residing in the EU and the Eastern Partner countries, able to prove that they have suffered from actual persecution /repression or had a risk of such a persecution are eligible to apply.

The amount of the grant will be calculated according to planned calendar days of the fellowship, with a maximum amount of €19,220 (ten months).

The deadline for applications is 15 December 2023.

