LIG Assets, Inc. Announces Agreement With Insultex House Wrap

NASHVILLE, TN, Oct. 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire – LIG Assets, Inc. (OTCPINK: LIGA) today announced the signing of a Sales Representative Agreement for Tennessee and Alabama for Insultex House Wrap® with Innovative Designs, Inc. (OTCQB: IVDN), along with a Licensing Agreement for the retail market.

"We are pleased to be working with Innovative Designs by being able to sell this important product," said Marvin Baker, President, and Chairman of the Board of LIG Assets. "Insultex is an incredible product that is rapidly gaining market share and is what the Sustainable Housing market really needs because it's head and shoulders above anything else sold on the market." Baker continued, "We believe this agreement complements our goal to be a key player in the Sustainable Home builders’ market by bringing cutting edge technology, such as Insultex®, that’s a game changer in the industry."

The benefits to builders and homeowners are that Insultex House Wrap® protects against water intrusion that could get behind the exterior cladding which in turn can cause mold, mildew, and rotting. Insultex will increase comfort in a building structure by reducing drafts and increasing its efficiency. UV inhibitors are blended into the polymeric material to protect it from harmful ultraviolet degradation.

Insultex House Wrap® protective layer is an evacuated closed-cell polyethylene composite with superior drainage and R-Value. This certified product meets or exceeds the competitions’ performance with respect to wind, air and water-resistance, moisture vapor permeability, and durability.

One of the best features of Insultex House Wrap® is in the installation process. It is applied using the same guidelines as any other house wrap. So, in one easy process, you are applying a water vapor barrier and an R-6 insulator at the same time.

About Insultex™:

Insultex House Wrap® testing was conducted by an independent accredited laboratory using an accreditation agency-approved modified ASTM-C518 protocol. This ASTM test method is most commonly used to derive an accurate measurement of an insulation’s effectiveness. The ASTM C-518 Modified test method can generate an accurate R-Value (thermal resistance). With these R-value measurements, one can demonstrate that a particular material is able to meet federal regulations for insulation materials, as well as show customers how a certain material may be superior to others with respect to insulation R-values.

Contractors & builders who use Insultex House Wrap® have the ability to not only add a water vapor, air and wind barrier, but add an additional R-6 insulation to a structure. All of this is accomplished by applying Insultex House Wrap® the same way other house wraps are attached to a structure. Siding contractors can now offer their customers an additional R-Value by simply applying Insultex House Wrap® to the existing structure. Builders who have to meet more stringent R-Value requirements can simply add Insultex House Wrap® to their wall structure and immediately add an additional R-6 insulation value.

About Innovative Designs Inc.

Innovative Designs, Inc. manufactures the Insultex® House Wrap and Arctic Armor® Line, under the "i.d.i.gear" label featuring INSULTEX®. Patented INSULTEX® is the thinnest, lightest, and warmest insulator in the market today. For more information, please visit http://www.idigear.com or http://www.insultexhousewrap.com.

About LIG Assets:

LIG Assets, Inc., (OTC:LIGA) in association with Robert Plarr is the emerging "Leader in Green Assets" -- focused on exclusive green, renewable energy and sustainable and disaster resistant homes, living systems, technologies and components to be utilized in the residential and commercial real estate acquisition and development projects currently underway and now individual product sales, as well as rapid expansion into other sectors via acquisitions, mergers and joint venture partnerships. LIG Assets, Inc. trades on the pink sheets under the ticker symbol "LIGA."

Corporate Communications, Contact Data & Shareholder/Investor inquiries can be directed to:

Forward-Looking Statements:

This press release may contain forward-looking statements. The words "believe," "expect," "should," "intend," "estimate," "projects," variations of such words and similar expressions identify forward-looking statements, but their absence does not mean that a statement is not a forward-looking statement. These forward-looking statements are based upon the Company's current expectations and are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties, and assumptions. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Among the important factors that could cause actual results to differ significantly from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements are risks that are detailed in the Company's filings on file at https://www.otcmarkets.com/stock/LIGA/overview