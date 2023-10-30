Alexei Overchuk takes part in opening International Customs Forum

RUSSIA, October 30 - Deputy Prime Minister Alexei Overchuk took part in the launch of the International Customs Forum, held at the International Trade Centre in Moscow on 30-31 October. The Deputy Prime Minister also visited an exhibition and replied to journalists’ questions.

The 2023 International Customs Forum is taking place during Russia’s chairmanship of the Eurasian Economic Union. The participants are focusing on prospects for international economic cooperation, the long-term strategic development of the customs sphere and transit potential. They will prioritise other topical matters regarding economic, financial, industrial and foreign economic development under the new conditions.

While inspecting the historical section of the exhibition that deals with the Federal Customs Service, the Deputy Prime Minister noted that the service’s objectives remained almost the same as at its inception. The main aim is to protect the domestic market and create favourable conditions for the development of various industries. The Federal Customs Service is successfully coping with this task today.

More to be posted soon.

