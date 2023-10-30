Exponent/SMARTGroup Houston Launches SMARTgains an online Platform for Investors seeking Tax Deferral Opportunities
In a market flooded with a myriad of investment options, our platform stands out by providing tax-advantaged programs in a unified location.”HOUSTON, TEXAS, USA, October 30, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SMARTgains, an online platform, simplifies the journey for accredited investors exploring Delaware Statutory Trust (DST) offerings for 1031 exchanges and Opportunity Zone Funds for capital gains deferral. Echoing its tagline, "Super. Simple. SMARTgains," the platform is the pathway to a SMART way to reduce or defer capital gains tax by accessing a marketplace for 1031 eligible listings and/or opportunity zones funds.
George Abboud, CEO & Co-Founder at SMARTgains, emphasized the importance of personalized advisory in today's complex investment arena: "In a market flooded with a myriad of investment options, our platform stands out by providing tax-advantaged programs in a unified location. We believe in empowering our clients with the right tools and insights to make informed decisions."
SMARTgains' platform is designed with an intuitive interface that simplifies the process of identifying and evaluating potential investment opportunities. This is complemented by a robust advisory service that ensures clients are well-versed with the tax benefits associated with DST offerings and Opportunity Zone Funds.
Christopher Bourgeois, President & Co-Founder at SMARTgains, highlighted the platform's commitment to transparency and education: "Our aim is to demystify the complexities surrounding 1031 exchanges and capital gains deferral. Through SMARTgains, we provide a clear pathway for investors to leverage these financial instruments for their utmost benefit."
As SMARTgains rolls out, the firm looks forward to fostering enduring relationships with its clientele and establishing itself as a trusted advisor in the realm of DST offerings and Opportunity Zone Funds.
For more information or to explore the services offered by SMARTgains, visit SMARTgainstx.com or contact info@exponentx.net
About SMARTgains:
SMARTgains is an online advisory platform dedicated to assisting accredited investors in identifying DST offerings for 1031 exchanges and Opportunity Zone Funds for capital gains deferral. With a team of seasoned financial professionals, SMARTgains is poised to deliver personalized advisory services that align with the unique financial objectives of each client.
SMARTgains
SMARTGroup Houston
