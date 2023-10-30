Governor, First Lady to welcome Halloween trick-or-treaters at Governor’s Residence with agriculture theme

BISMARCK, N.D. – Gov. Doug Burgum and First Lady Kathryn Burgum will welcome Halloween trick-or-treaters on Tuesday, Oct. 31, at the Governor’s Residence, continuing a long-standing tradition.

Children and accompanying adults are invited to come to the east entrance of the residence between 4:30 and 7 p.m. Tuesday. Parking is available in the Capitol mall loop. The residence is in the southwest corner of the Capitol grounds, 600 E. Boulevard Ave., Bismarck.

This year’s theme for Halloween at the Governor’s Residence is agriculture, and there will be farm animals and agricultural equipment on site to provide an interactive experience for children.