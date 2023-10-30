Submit Release
MDC offers free Tasty Tree Treats workshops Nov. 14 in Clinton and Nov. 15 in Warsaw

Clinton, Mo. – Native trees produce autumn harvests, and Missouri Department of Conservation’s (MDC) free Tasty Tree Treats programs Nov. 14 in Clinton and Nov. 15 in Warsaw. These programs will teach how to find, identify, harvest, and prepare wild edibles from trees found in forests, woodlands, field edges and even in backyards. The classes will focus on paw paws, persimmons, wild plum, hickory nuts, and black walnuts.

These classes are for all ages. Registration is required. MDC staff will offer three sessions each day. The sessions will be at MDC’s Clinton Office on Tuesday, Nov. 14, and at MDC’s Lost Valley Fish Hatchery in Warsaw on Wednesday, Nov. 15. For times and registration links:

For more information about wild edibles in Missouri, visit https://short.mdc.mo.gov/4Gi.

