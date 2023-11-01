RVLV website design for the Intentional Spaces Summit 2023 featured in Communication Arts website publication

The purpose is to promote the Intentional Spaces Summit 2023 to show the arts and the use of the arts becomes part of mainstream medicine and public health

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 1, 2023 / EINPresswire.com / -- We’re delighted that our website design for the Intentional Spaces Summit 2023 has been featured as a Webpick in this month’s Communication Arts website publication.The website’s purpose is to promote the Intentional Spaces Summit 2023, which is to ensure that the arts and the use of the arts—in all of its forms—becomes part of mainstream medicine and public health and to promote and advance knowledge that links neuroscience research to a growing understanding of human responses to the built environment.Larger picture: It was used as promotion for the summit aimed at a focused target audience, even though the site is public facing.Design core: The overall look and feel of the site was designed to emulate minimalist, clean architectural styles so that it could be easily relatable to spaces such as office buildings, public spaces and other architecture—in other words, “intentional spaces.” We did this through the use of negative space and sympathetic imagery.Favorite details: Creating the harmony between the purpose of the brand and the overall look and feel of the design.Time constraints: As the site’s purpose was an invitation with a definite deadline, there was no room for any delay during the design and development process.Navigation structure: The navigation had to be designed and built so that it could be future-proofed by adding or removing navigation items easily for other summits and competitions.Technology: The site was built using a bespoke WordPress CMS using Gutenberg editable content blocks. This lets the client easily change the site’s content and structure to suit and enables it to be used for other summits, down to being able to change the date in the brand logotype!