EnsembleIQ’s Canadian Grocer and the Path to Purchase Institute Win Three Folio: Eddie Awards for Grocery Retail and Commerce Marketing Editorial Excellence

CHICAGO, Oct. 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EnsembleIQ , North America’s leading source of insightful information and actionable connections in retail, technology, consumer goods, healthcare and hospitality, today announces that its brands Canadian Grocer and the Path to Purchase Institute won three Folio: Eddie awards for grocery retail and commerce marketing editorial excellence.

Canadian Grocer , the No. 1 source for grocery news and insights in Canada, won two awards. The section “PEOPLE who you need to know,” featuring industry innovators, won in the Magazine Section, B2B category. This winning entry included articles about Crafty Ramen , Chiwis , A Spice Affair , Libra and Holy Napoli .

The Canadian Grocer series “Generation Next Thinking” also won in the Series of Articles, B2B, Food and Beverage category. The ongoing series explores the cutting-edge topics that are impacting grocery retail today and in the future. This winning entry submissions included articles about GenZ , food innovation and diversity, equity and inclusion .

The Path to Purchase Institute , which serves the needs of brand manufacturers, retailers, agencies and solution providers in the commerce marketing industry, won an award in the Full Issue, B2B, Retail category for the September/October 2022 issue of P2PI Magazine . The issue featured coverage of how the cannabis industry is poised to become a multi-category market disruptor.

EnsembleIQ was honored with 21 finalists in the program.

“We are dedicated to providing all of the communities we serve with the deep market knowledge and insights they need to make informed decisions,” said Joe Territo, Chief Strategy Officer, EnsembleIQ. “We are very pleased to have been honored by this prestigious awards program for our commitment to editorial excellence. We have the best content teams in the industries we cover, and these awards validate the high-quality content they produce.”

