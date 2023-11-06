MELTRIC® Corporation’s Electrical Solutions On-display at Advanced Design & Manufacturing Expo Toronto 2023
MELTRIC® Corporation announces its participation in the Advanced Design & Manufacturing Expo Toronto 2023, November 7-9. MELTRIC will be in booth 907.FRANKLIN , WI, UNITED STATES, November 6, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- MELTRIC® Corporation, a pioneer in electrical connectivity solutions, is excited to announce its participation in the Advanced Design & Manufacturing Expo (ADM) Toronto 2023, Canada’s premier packaging industry event. The event is scheduled to take place November 7-9, 2023, at the Toronto Congress Centre in Ontario. MELTRIC will be featured in booth 907, where attendees can experience firsthand the benefits of MELTRIC UL Listed, Switch-Rated plugs and receptacles that incorporate DECONTACTOR™ technology (https://meltric.com/products/switch-rated).
Innovative Electrical Connectivity Solutions
MELTRIC's attendance at ADM Toronto is a testament to the company's commitment to delivering electrical solutions to the packaging industry. The company's range of UL Listed, Switch-Rated plugs and receptacles, featuring DECONTACTOR technology, offers attendees the opportunity to explore electrical connectivity solutions that are both safe and efficient. These switch-rated plugs, designed for a broad range of applications from 20 to 200 Amps and up to 100 horsepower, provide reliability and versatility.
Enhancing Uptime and Efficiency
DECONTACTOR technology by MELTRIC ensures safe and hassle-free electrical connections. With MELTRIC's solutions, users can easily swap out components, leading to minimized downtime and improved operational efficiency. MELTRIC's devices are known for their durability and ability to handle the rigors of demanding industrial environments, contributing to extended equipment lifecycles and reduced maintenance costs.
Empowering Industries, Redefining Connectivity
MELTRIC's commitment to innovation aligns perfectly with the goals of ADM Toronto. MELTRIC electrical solutions help reduce costs, save time, and eliminate downtime, making it an invaluable partner for industries seeking seamless and reliable electrical connectivity. Whether in manufacturing, packaging, or other industrial sectors, MELTRIC empowers businesses to maintain smooth operations and uninterrupted productivity.
Connect with MELTRIC at ADM Toronto 2023
Attendees of ADM Toronto are invited to visit MELTRIC at booth 907 to engage with the company's experts and experience their electrical connectivity solutions firsthand. Discover how MELTRIC's UL Listed, Switch-Rated plugs and receptacles with DECONTACTOR technology can transform your electrical connections into a safer, more efficient, and reliable solution.
About MELTRIC®: MELTRIC® manufactures a full line of industrial plugs and receptacles – including a signature brand of UL listed, Switch-Rated devices with DECONTACTOR™ technology and push-button circuit disconnection – along with multipin, high amperage, single pole, and hazardous location devices.
Contact MELTRIC at 1-800-824-4031 or visit their website, https://meltric.com/.
Media Contact: Grant Zwicke, MELTRIC, 414-433-2766, gzwicke@meltric.com
Grant Zwicke
MELTRIC® Corporation
+1 414-433-2766
email us here
MELTRIC® Switch-Rated Devices are Safe, Economical, and Convenient