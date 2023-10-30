Security Information and Event Management Market Size worth $9.91 Billion, Globally, by 2030 - Exclusive Report by The Insight Partners

Security Information and Event Management (SIEM) Market is growing at a CAGR of 9.8% from 2022 to 2030.

Pune, India., Oct. 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new report on “ Security Information and Event Management Market Size and Forecast (2020–2030), Global and Regional Share, Trends, and Growth Opportunity Analysis – by Component (Solution and Services), Deployment Mode (On-Premise and Cloud), Enterprise Size (Large Enterprise and SMEs), End User (IT and Telecommunication, BFSI, Government, Education and Others), and Geography” the market in terms of revenue was estimated to be worth $4.67 billion in 2022 and is poised to reach $9.91 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 9.8% from 2022 to 2030.

The growth of the security information and event management market is driven by rise in cybersecurity incidents, surge in need for modern security solutions to manage and monitor high volume of security alerts, and rise in popularity of SaaS model. However, integration of SIEM solutions with predictive analytics is emerging as a future trend in the industry.





Download Sample PDF Brochure: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPRE00003360/





Global Security Information and Event Management Market Scope:

Report Coverage Details Market Size Value in USD 4.67 Billion in 2022 Market Size Value by USD 9.91 Billion by 2030 Growth rate CAGR of 9.8% from 2022 to 2030 Forecast Period 2022-2030 Base Year 2022 Segments covered Component, Deployment Mode, Enterprise Size, End User, and Geography. Regional scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, South & Central America. Country scope Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, India, Italy, Japan, Mexico, Russian Federation, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, South Korea, United Arab Emirates, United Kingdom, United States Report coverage Revenue forecast, Company Analysis, Industry landscape, Growth factors, and Trends





Surge in Need for Modern Security Solutions to Manage and Monitor High Volume of Security Alerts to Fuel Global Security Information and Event Management Market Growth from 2022 to 2030:

Security breaches pose a persistent threat to security operations teams, with severe repercussions, including business loss, damaged brand reputation, and decreased revenue. Many businesses rely on automated solutions that provide real-time analysis of security warnings to successfully reduce risk. Modernized SIEM solutions are becoming more popular as these solutions help manage a high volume of security alerts and the complexities involved with old security infrastructure. For instance, According to a 2020 report published by Help Net Security, in the last five years, the number of security warnings has more than doubled for 70% of the firms. Also, 99% of respondents agree that a lot of warnings are a huge issue for IT security teams. "Alert fatigue" (an overwhelming number of alerts desensitizes the people tasked with responding to them, leading to missed or ignored alerts or delayed responses) is reported by 83% of security personnel.

Security teams are often inundated with notifications, some of which are false positives; however, in many cases, real security cases get ignored. As a result, security-related problems that are left unnoticed, when not handled immediately or at all, can lead to a significant data breach. To reduce the amount of time an attacker has to conduct an attack, security problems should be detected and handled as quickly as feasible. For instance, According to a 2023 report published by Help Net Security, SOC teams spend approximately three hours per day manually triaging the 4,484 alerts they get on a daily basis. Security analysts report that 83% of warnings are false positives and not worth their time and that they are unable to handle 67% of the daily alerts they receive.

Such incidents generate the need for automated SIEM solutions that include features such as incident response automation so that security teams no longer have to follow traditional, repetitive response procedures. Thus, a surge in the need for modern security solutions to manage and monitor a high volume of security alerts drives the security information and event management market.





Global Security Information and Event Management Market: Industry Overview

In 2022, North America led the global security information and event management market with a substantial revenue share, followed by Europe and Asia Pacific. The US, Canada, and Mexico are major countries in North America. North America is one of the most heavily impacted regions in the world by cyberattacks. This is due to the prominent presence of financial sectors, essential infrastructure, and shared opportunities, such as private-public partnerships, all of which contribute to a more robust cyber ecosystem. Governments of various countries in the region concentrate on enhancing legislation and policies to combat cyber risks in their respective countries. For example, the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA) and the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA) have merged to produce a single SIEM solution for the manufacturing sector in the region. Furthermore, the Department of Homeland Security has identified 16 important cybersecurity sectors, including manufacturing, construction, energy, food & agriculture, chemical, healthcare, government, and others.





Order a Copy of this Report at: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/buy/TIPRE00003360/







The expanding compliance and regulation rules, as well as the number of cyberattacks across sectors, are propelling the need for regional security information and event management systems. Cyberattacks against traditional security operations are becoming increasingly common, producing reputational damage, financial impact, and operational outages. Thus, several players in North America are expanding their business for security information and event management solutions. For instance, in July 2023, Kyndryl significantly increased the services it provides to allow business customers to swiftly detect, effectively respond to, and recover from cyberattacks. Thus, the expansion of such players in the region propels the growth of the security information and event management market.

Global Security Information and Event Management Market: Segmental Overview

The security information and event management market is categorized on the basis of component, deployment mode, enterprise size, end user, and geography. Based on component, the security information and event management market is segmented into solution and services. By deployment model, the security information and event management market is segmented into on-premise and cloud. Based on enterprise size, the security information and event management market is categorized into large enterprises and SMEs. Based on end user, the security information and event management market is categorized into IT and Telecommunication, BFSI, healthcare, government and others. The security information and event management market, based on geography, is categorized into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, the Middle East & Africa, and South and Central America.





Global Security Information and Event Management Market: Competitive Landscape

IBM, Splunk Inc., LogRhythm, Logpoint, Fortinet, Exabeam, AT&T, Logsign, SolarWinds Worldwide, LLC., and Zoho Corporation Pvt. Ltd. are among the leading market players profiled in the security information and event management market report. Several other essential market players were analyzed for a holistic view of the market and its ecosystem. The report provides detailed market insights, which help the key players strategize their market growth.





Recent Developments:

In March 2020: AT&T Cybersecurity partnered with reseller Binary Defense. The partnership led the AT&T Cybersecurity global partner community as a top reseller of the AlienVault Unified Security Management (USM) solution, which is an SIEM offering.

In April 2023: IBM launched a new Qradar security suite to accelerate threat detection and response. It offers integrated products for endpoint security (EDR, XDR, and MDR), log management, SIEM, and SOAR—all with a common user interface, shared insights, and connected workflows.

In October 2022: ABB and IBM announced their plan to bolster cybersecurity for industrial operations. This collaboration marks the first time that OT data and process industry domain expertise is being introduced directly into an SIEM system, allowing threats to be managed as a vital part of an organization’s widespread cybersecurity operations and strategy.





Go through further research published by The Insight Partners:

Event Management Software Market - Global Analysis and Forecast to 2027

Event Management Platform Market - Global Analysis and Forecast to 2028

Physical Security Information Management (PSIM) Market - Global Analysis and Forecast to 2030





About Us:

The Insight Partners is a one stop industry research provider of actionable intelligence. We help our clients in getting solutions to their research requirements through our syndicated and consulting research services. We specialize in industries such as Semiconductor and Electronics, Aerospace and Defense, Automotive and Transportation, Biotechnology, Healthcare IT, Manufacturing and Construction, Medical Device, Technology, Media and Telecommunications, Chemicals and Materials.

Contact Us:

If you have any queries about this report or if you would like further information, please contact us: