Marine crustaceans are severely threatened by environmental factors such as ocean acidification, but, despite the latter’s negative impact on growth, molting, and immunity, its effects on intestinal microflora remain poorly understood. This work studied the gut morphology and intestinal microflora of Exopalaemon carinicauda, grown in seawater of different pH levels: 8.1 (control group), 7.4 (AC74 group), and 7.0 (AC70 group). Ocean acidification was found to cause intestinal damage, while significantly altering the microflora’s composition. However, the α-diversity did not differ significantly between the groups. At the phylum level, the relative abundance of Proteobacteria decreased in the acidification groups, while at the genus level, the relative abundance of Sphingomonas decreased. Babeliales was a prominent discriminative biomarker in the AC74 group, with Actinobacteriota, Micrococcales, Beijerinckiaceae, Methylobacterium, and Flavobacteriales being the main ones in the AC70 group. The function prediction results also indicated an enrichment of pathways related to metabolism for the acidification groups. At the same time, those related to xenobiotics’ biodegradation and metabolism were inhibited in AC74 but enhanced in AC70. This is the first study examining the impact of ocean acidification on the intestinal microflora of crustaceans. The results are expected to provide a better understanding of the interactions between shrimp and their microflora in response to environmental stressors.

Wang C., Han W., Cheng W., Liu D., Wang W., Yan B., Gao H. & Hu G., 2023. Impact of ocean acidification on the gut histopathology and intestinal microflora of Exopalaemon carinicauda. Animals 13(20): 3299. doi: 10.3390/ani13203299. Article.

