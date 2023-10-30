OA Week 2023 – Policy Session: Updates on Law and Policy Related to Ocean Acidification
OA Week 2023 – Policy Session: Updates on Law and Policy Related to Ocean Acidification
Published 30 October 2023
Date: Tuesday 31 October 2023
Time: 13:30 UTC View in various time zones
Description:
This session will explore the latest on OA law and policy development, including projects designed to integrate OA information across mainstream policies in Europe and the Western Indian Ocean. The session will explore the role of National OA Action Plans to support domestic climate, ocean, and marine management goals. The session will include updates on OA issues across UNFCCC, UN SDG 14 and Convention on Biological Diversity.
Session Organizer:
Moderator:
OA Alliance
Speakers:
- Inken Dressler and Annika Frosch
Law Department, European University Institute
Europe: Emergent research, policy and law discussions related to incorporating OA information across EU directives and conventions
Faculty of Law, University of Tasmania, Australia
Western Indian Ocean: Mapping OA Science and Research Recommendations to Policy in the WIO
NOAA Ocean Acidification Program, USA
Highlighting the U.S.’s actions in domestic and international OA activities through the national U.S. OA Action Plan
OA Alliance
International Advancements for OA: UNFCCC, SDG 14, and Convention on Biological Diversity
GOA-ON, 27 October 2023. More information.