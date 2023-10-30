OA Week 2023 – Policy Session: Updates on Law and Policy Related to Ocean Acidification

Date: Tuesday 31 October 2023

Time: 13:30 UTC View in various time zones

This session will explore the latest on OA law and policy development, including projects designed to integrate OA information across mainstream policies in Europe and the Western Indian Ocean. The session will explore the role of National OA Action Plans to support domestic climate, ocean, and marine management goals. The session will include updates on OA issues across UNFCCC, UN SDG 14 and Convention on Biological Diversity.

OA Alliance

Inken Dressler and Annika Frosch

Law Department, European University Institute

Europe: Emergent research, policy and law discussions related to incorporating OA information across EU directives and conventions

Faculty of Law, University of Tasmania, Australia

Western Indian Ocean: Mapping OA Science and Research Recommendations to Policy in the WIO

NOAA Ocean Acidification Program, USA

Highlighting the U.S.’s actions in domestic and international OA activities through the national U.S. OA Action Plan

OA Alliance

International Advancements for OA: UNFCCC, SDG 14, and Convention on Biological Diversity

GOA-ON, 27 October 2023. More information.

