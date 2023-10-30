OA Week – Pacific Islands & Territories Ocean Acidification: PI-TOA Hub
OA Week – Pacific Islands & Territories Ocean Acidification: PI-TOA Hub
Date: Tuesday 31 October 2023
Time: 21:00 UTC View in various time zones
Description:
Increasing atmospheric CO2 levels and its implications on marine organisms raise the need for a multiscale approach to ocean acidification research and monitoring. In this session, we look into processes and environmental factors that affect marine species in the context of ocean acidification, mitigation approaches and monitoring activities in the Pacific region. This session is hosted by the PI-TOA Regional Hub.
Session Organizer(s):
- Azaria Pickering*, Dr. Katy Soapi, and Dr. Kim Currie
Moderator:
Pacific Community
Speakers:
Pacific Community
Ocean acidification activities in the Pacific under the Pacific Islands Ocean Acidification Centre
Department of Marine Science, University of Otago, Dunedin, Aotearoa, New Zealand
The importance of skeletal composition in a changing ocean
NIWA Wellington, Aotearoa New Zealand; Department of Marine Science, University of Otago, Dunedin, Aotearoa New Zealand
National University of Samoa, Apia, Samoa; Victoria University of Wellington, Wellington, Aotearoa New Zealand
Responses of Caulerpa spp. to ocean acidification and light
