OA Week – Pacific Islands & Territories Ocean Acidification: PI-TOA Hub

Date: Tuesday 31 October 2023

Time: 21:00 UTC View in various time zones

Register

Description:

Increasing atmospheric CO2 levels and its implications on marine organisms raise the need for a multiscale approach to ocean acidification research and monitoring. In this session, we look into processes and environmental factors that affect marine species in the context of ocean acidification, mitigation approaches and monitoring activities in the Pacific region. This session is hosted by the PI-TOA Regional Hub.

Session Organizer(s):

Azaria Pickering*, Dr. Katy Soapi, and Dr. Kim Currie

Moderator:

Pacific Community

Speakers:

Pacific Community

Ocean acidification activities in the Pacific under the Pacific Islands Ocean Acidification Centre

Department of Marine Science, University of Otago, Dunedin, Aotearoa, New Zealand

The importance of skeletal composition in a changing ocean

NIWA Wellington, Aotearoa New Zealand; Department of Marine Science, University of Otago, Dunedin, Aotearoa New Zealand

National University of Samoa, Apia, Samoa; Victoria University of Wellington, Wellington, Aotearoa New Zealand

Responses of Caulerpa spp. to ocean acidification and light

GOA-ON, 27 October 2023. More information.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related