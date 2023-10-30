Boca Raton Adolescent Center Opens Its Doors to Support Youth in Need

Responding to the urgent need for adolescent substance use treatment options in Florida, Boca Raton Adolescent Center is proud to announce its grand opening.

BOCA RATON, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, October 30, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Responding to the urgent need for additional adolescent substance use treatment options in Florida, Boca Raton Adolescent Center, a Guardian Recovery facility, is proud to announce its grand opening. The treatment center will provide services specifically tailored for adolescent girls.

Ryan Mauthe, Executive Director at Guardian Recovery, states, “We’re excited to support a community that currently lacks adequate resources for adolescents, specifically teenage girls. The program is centered around what the population needs. We’re excited to support girls in need of substance use treatment services.”

The center invites the community to celebrate this significant addition to Florida’s healthcare landscape during an open house event. The occasion will provide an opportunity for a public tour and insights into the center's treatment services.

Responding to an Urgent Need

In recent years, Florida has witnessed a troubling increase in mental health issues and substance use among adolescents. Boca Raton Adolescent Center was developed in response to this stark reality, offering a sanctuary for healing and a comprehensive approach to adolescent treatment. The center specializes in addressing a wide spectrum of challenges, including substance use and co-occurring disorders, through various therapeutic modalities.

“Central to our mission is recognizing there are a lot of societal and systemic pressures on young girls,” Mauthe adds. “Aside from treating substance use we teach our girls to build healthy self-esteem and coping mechanisms. We change the narrative from the client as the problem to the family as a solution. We’re here to serve as a vital ally in this community-driven effort.”

Innovative Programs Meeting Critical Needs

Boca Raton Adolescent Center is dedicated to its mission of guiding clients toward recovery by providing personalized treatment plans that consider the unique psychological, physical, and emotional needs of adolescent girls. The new facility provides partial hospitalization services, fully-functioning classrooms with educators, family therapy programs, and aftercare planning, ensuring a holistic approach to recovery.

An Invitation to the Community

The open house event is not just a celebration of new beginnings but also an informative gathering for parents, guardians, educators, healthcare professionals, and local authorities. Attendees will have the opportunity to:

Tour the facility and understand the scope of services offered.
Engage in discussions around adolescent mental health and substance abuse.
Meet with healthcare professionals to discuss early warning signs and prevention strategies.
Learn about community engagement and support opportunities.

Community Open House Event Details

Date: November 10, 2023
Time: 11am-3pm
Location: 1700 NW Boca Raton Blvd, Boca Raton, FL 33432
RSVP: dennis.mckeever@grncare.com

About Boca Adolescent

Boca Raton Adolescent Center underscores its commitment to fostering a nurturing and safe environment for teenagers to heal and thrive. By integrating evidence-based therapies with recreational activities, our center champions a balanced path to recovery, ensuring adolescents can continue their education and maintain family connections during their treatment.

For more information about Boca Adolescent or the upcoming open house, please contact Dennis McKeever at dennis.mckeever@grncare.com.

DJ Prince
Guardian Recovery
+1 561-573-9944
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube

You just read:

Boca Raton Adolescent Center Opens Its Doors to Support Youth in Need

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Emergency Services, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Human Rights, Insurance Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Contact
DJ Prince
Guardian Recovery
+1 561-573-9944
Company/Organization
Guardian Recovery Network
3333 S Congress Ave., Suite 402
Delray Beach, Florida, 33445
United States
+1 561-573-9944
Visit Website
Visit Newsroom
About

For more than 15 years, Guardian Recovery Network has earned a positive reputation for its world-class drug and alcohol treatment facilities. Our programs tackle addiction on every level — physical, mental, emotional and spiritual. We believe that this holistic approach to recovery gives clients the absolute best chance at transforming their lives. We offer programs for every phase of the recovery journey including professional interventions, medical detox, residential inpatient treatment, partial hospitalization, intensive outpatient programs and continued after care. In our extensive experience, we have come to understand the critical importance of having a multi-phased, long-term approach to recovery that offers clients a complete pathway for healing. At the same time, we recognize that every individual is unique, so we custom tailor each individual’s recovery journey based on their own personal needs. Our facilities can be found in multiple states across the United States. Every one of our facilities boasts beautiful, modern, serene environments conducive to the recovery journey. They are strategically located in strong recovery communities where individuals can build a sturdy sober support group. Our doctors, clinicians, therapists, nurses and staff are selected with extreme care to ensure our clients are treated by compassionate, empathetic and highly experienced professionals. By pursuing healing at a Guardian Recovery Network facility, you or your loved one will be given every tool necessary to create beautiful lives in long-term recovery.

More From This Author
Boca Raton Adolescent Center Opens Its Doors to Support Youth in Need
Guardian Recovery To Host Annual Fitness Challenge to Support Addiction Recovery
Guardian Virtual Increases Access to Addiction Treatment Nationwide
View All Stories From This Author