Manitoba’s Tanya Hansen Pratt – MADD Canada’s New National President – To Launch 2023 Project Red Ribbon Campaign in Winnipeg

WINNIPEG, Manitoba, Oct. 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In one of her first official events as MADD Canada’s new National President, long-time Winnipeg resident Tanya Hansen Pratt will launch the 2023 Project Red Ribbon campaign to prevent impaired driving on November 1 at RCMP Headquarters.



The holiday season is one of the busiest times on most social calendars. Project Red Ribbon reminds Canadians about the importance of always driving sober, or planning ahead for a sober ride home if alcohol, cannabis or other drugs are being consumed. From November 1 to January 8, MADD Canada volunteers across Canada distribute thousands of red ribbons and red ribbon car decals to the public to display as a symbol of their commitment to always drive sober.

The ribbons also serve as a powerful tribute to the thousands of Canadians killed and injured in impairment-related crashes each year. Ms. Hansen Pratt’s mom was one of those victims. On April 20, 1999, Beryl Hansen went out for her usual 7 a.m. walk near Portage la Prairie. The recently-retired 59-year-old was struck and killed by a 19-year-old impaired driver who had been partying the night before.

Media are invited to attend the national Project Red Ribbon launch:

Date & Time: Wednesday, November 1, 2023 at 11 a.m. Location: RCMP Headquarters (Atrium). 1091 Portage Ave, Winnipeg, MB Guest Speakers: Assistant Commissioner Rob Hill, RCMP Chief Danny Smyth, Winnipeg Police Service Assistant Chief of Paramedic Operations Wayne Mosienko, Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service Lynette McMann, Senior Vice-President of Operations, KAG Canada Laura Miller, Head of Public Policy and Communications, Uber Canada Trevor Ens, MADD Winnipeg President Tanya Hansen Pratt, MADD Canada National President Photo Opportunities: Traditional red ribbon cutting. Tying of red ribbons on police vehicle. In the evening, the Legislative Assembly of Manitoba building will light up in support of Project Red Ribbon.

MADD Canada thanks its 2023 Project Red Ribbon sponsors for their generous support: KAG Canada, Uber, BMO Financial Group, Irving Oil Ltd and Cascades. For a full list of this year’s sponsors and coin box partners, visit https://madd.ca/pages/giving/sponsors-and-donors/our-sponsors/.

To RSVP for the event or for more information, please contact: Deb Kelly, MADD Canada Communications Manager at 1-800-665-6233, ext. 240 or dkelly@madd.ca