Results of wholesale and retail survey 2022

MACAU, October 30 - Information from the Statistics and Census Service indicated that there were 15,824 wholesale & retail establishments, market stalls and fixed street stalls operating in 2022, an increase of 935 year-on-year; total number of persons engaged rose by 2,330 to 65,269. Receipts and expenditure of Wholesale & Retail Trade dropped by 6.4% and 3.3% year-on-year to MOP105.01 billion and MOP99.97 billion respectively. Gross Surplus declined by 36.4% year-on-year to MOP6.57 billion. Gross Value Added that measures the sectoral contribution to the economy totalled MOP16.89 billion, down by 17.0% year-on-year. Meanwhile, Gross Fixed Capital Formation rose by 19.1% year-on-year to MOP1.10 billion, mainly driven by an increase in major renovation works of some retail shops.

Wholesale establishments totalled 7,058, up by 726 year-on-year; number of persons engaged increased by 1,065 to 22,309. Receipts of Wholesale Trade grew by 7.4% year-on-year to MOP36.74 billion, with receipts from Wholesale of Fuels (MOP3.65 billion) and Wholesale of Food, Beverages & Tobacco (MOP12.80 billion) rising by 23.2% and 13.1% respectively; in contrast, receipts from Wholesale of Consumer Goods such as electrical appliances, medicines and hygiene products (MOP9.38 billion) edged down by 0.4%. Expenditure of Wholesale Trade climbed by 9.1% year-on-year to MOP35.25 billion, on account of a 10.9% rise in Purchase of Goods & Commission; in addition, Compensation of Employees and Operating Expenses showed respective growth of 5.3% and 1.3%. Gross Surplus amounted to MOP1.76 billion, down by 14.9% year-on-year. Gross Value Added decreased by 3.0% year-on-year to MOP4.88 billion, whereas Gross Fixed Capital Formation expanded by 26.2% to MOP121 million.

Retail establishments totalled 6,376 and number of persons engaged was 36,851, up by 280 and 1,713 year-on-year respectively. Receipts of Retail Trade dipped by 12.9% year-on-year to MOP62.67 billion; receipts from Retail Sale of Leather Articles (MOP10.45 billion), Goods in Department Stores (MOP9.92 billion) and Watches, Clocks & Jewellery (MOP13.49 billion) decreased by 23.0%, 20.4% and 16.3% respectively, while receipts of Supermarkets (MOP6.06 billion) rose by 6.9%. Expenditure of Retail Trade dropped by 9.2% year-on-year to MOP59.48 billion, of which Purchase of Goods & Commission and Operating Expenses fell by 12.1% and 4.6% respectively, whereas Compensation of Employees grew by 2.5%. Gross Surplus of Retail Trade totalled MOP4.42 billion, a slump of 42.9% year-on-year. Establishments engaged in Retail Sale of Adults’ Clothing and Goods in Department Stores recorded respective losses of MOP158 million and MOP44 million; meanwhile, establishments engaged in Retail Sale of Leather Articles and Watches, Clocks & Jewellery posted a Gross Surplus of MOP3.18 billion and MOP1.36 billion respectively, down by 30.8% and 30.2% year-on-year. Gross Value Added of Retail Trade slid by 22.3% to MOP11.03 billion. Gross Fixed Capital Formation amounted to MOP963 million, an increase of 17.5% year-on-year.

There were 1,156 establishments operating in Sale of Motor Vehicles & Automotive Fuel, up by 54 year-on-year; however, number of persons engaged decreased by 132 to 4,048. Receipts of these establishments declined by 4.8% year-on-year to MOP4.59 billion. Expenditure dipped by 2.7% year-on-year to MOP4.33 billion, of which Operating Expenses, Purchase of Goods & Commission and Compensation of Employees went down by 5.5%, 2.4% and 2.3% respectively. Gross Surplus and Gross Value Added of these establishments totalled MOP285 million and MOP838 million respectively, down by 18.3% and 8.4% year-on-year. On the other hand, Gross Fixed Capital Formation surged by 75.2% year-on-year to MOP19 million.

Number of market stalls and fixed stalls on the street decreased by 125 year-on-year to 1,234, and that of persons engaged fell by 316 to 2,061. Receipts (MOP1.01 billion), expenditure (MOP908 million), Gross Surplus (MOP106 million) and Gross Value Added (MOP135 million) of these stalls showed varying degrees of decline in 2022.

Wholesale and Retail Survey covers wholesale and retail establishments operating in Macao in 2022 (excluding food and beverage takeaway shops that have been included in the coverage of Restaurants and Similar Establishments Survey); establishments engaged in repair of motor vehicles, motorcycles, personal and household goods, as well as market stalls and fixed stalls on the street, are also referred to as “Wholesale and Retail Trade”. In order to better reflect the operations of Restaurants and Similar Establishments, food and beverage takeaway shops have been excluded from the coverage of Retail Trade and included in Restaurants and Similar Establishments Survey since the 2022 report, and relevant data from 2020 onwards have been revised accordingly.