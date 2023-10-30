Director Lei Wai Nong Visits Time-honored Big Health Enterprise in Zhangzhou

MACAU, October 30 - During the “Macao Week in Fujian•Xiamen”, Secretary for Economy and Finance of the Macao SAR Government Lei Wai Nong went to Zhangzhou City and visited a renowned time-honored local brand – Zhangzhou Pien Tze Huang Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd, with a view to seizing the development opportunities of Macao’s “1+4” industrial diversification and the Guangdong-Macao In-depth Co-operation Zone in Hengqin (Co-operation Zone) to create more possibilities of in-depth co-operation between Fujian and Macao in the big health sector.

Zhangzhou Pien Tze Huang Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. is a time-honored enterprise mainly engaged in pharmaceutical manufacturing in China. Its core product, Pien Tze Huang, is listed as one of the first-class national protected varieties of traditional Chinese medicine. Its traditional production techniques, also known as the “Symbol of China” on the Maritime Silk Road, are included in the National Intangible Cultural Heritage List.

Leveraging the Macao-Hengqin advantages to further develop traditional Chinese patent medicines

During the visit, Lei Wai Nong introduced the preferential policies and industrial advantages of Macao and Hengqin, and also encouraged Pien Tze Huang to wisely leverage Macao’s strengths at the intersection of national “dual circulation” economic development pattern to further promote the development of its traditional Chinese patent medicines on the basis of the existing business in Macao.

Lei Wai Nong added that it is a great opportunity to further deepen the co-operation in various fields such as big health at this high-level visit and co-operation meeting between Fujian and Macao. Serving as an important platform for promoting Macao’s appropriate economic diversification, the Co-operation Zone is committed to building an innovative pattern for synergistic development of industries in Macao and Hengqin, attracting high-quality domestic and foreign enterprises to start up their businesses through various support policies, and facilitating their sustainable development in the future. Since the big health industry is a significant part of Macao’s “1+4” appropriately diversified development strategy for industries, he expects that Pien Tze Huang will explore more possibilities for co-operation and huge development potential in the healthcare-related areas of the Co-operation Zone in the future.

The government officials participating in this visit include Mayor Wei Dong, Vice Mayor Hong Taiwei, and Secretary-general Cai Zongping of the Zhangzhou Municipal People’s Government.