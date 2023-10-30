Technirep Marketing Inc. Releases Article Discussing The Municipality of Prevost’s Recent By-Law on Decarbonization

Laval, Quebec – Technirep Marketing Inc., a specialist in the design of electric infrared heating systems and the number one reference for prescribers in the electric market, is pleased to announce the release of its new article that discusses the benefits and potential impact of the municipality of Prevost’s recent adoption of a new by-law on decarbonization.

In order to reduce greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions, the municipality of Prevost in Quebec, Canada, adopted A municipal regulation on decarbonization which will affect the heating system of buildings by limiting the use of propane and natural gas in new residential and institutional buildings on the territory. These regulations will come into force on December 31, 2023.

With the belief that other municipalities will soon follow Prevost’s example, Technirep Marketing Inc. examines how this regulation may act as an incentive for construction contractors to opt for more sustainable approaches to building heating solutions by installing Infrared heating systems from leading manufacturers, such as Fostoria or Infratech.

In radiant heating, radiant heat works like the sun. Instead of warming the air around individuals like conventional heating systems that utilize greenhouse gases, it warms people and objects. This makes radiant heat a more efficient heating source, as it is less likely to be affected by wind. Infrared heating systems also utilize Quebec’s low-cost renewable energy, hydroelectricity, which results in considerably lower operating costs compared to expensive gas systems.

Additionally, an electric radiant heating system from renowned companies like Infratech has less energy waste by offering up to 96% of radiant efficiently. This is significantly better than traditional gas burners, which often have an efficiency of less than 50%, which means that 50% of the energy is lost. These old systems can also emit carbon monoxide and other hazardous gases as a by-product of combustion and fuel.

Radiant electric heating is superior than gas in terms of efficiency and its environmental impact. Now, this regulation stops the choice between one or the other and paves the way for a potentially greener approach in Canada for future building heating solutions.

Jeremy Bastien of Technirep Marketing Inc. said, “Some might perceive this as a limitation in terms of choice, but with our focus on a clean environment and eco-friendly products, we perceive this regulation as a nice step in the right direction.”

About Technirep Marketing Inc.

Technirep Marketing Inc. is a specialist in designing electric infrared heating systems for commercial and residential projects. The company additionally has expertise in commercial and industrial ventilation needs and comfort solutions, such as heating and air curtains, while also providing a variety of innovative products, including flexible conduit connectors, specialty electrical and robust lighting systems that are tailored to each customer’s unique needs and always exceed their expectations.

To learn more about Technirep Marketing Inc. and its new article discussing the municipality of Prévost’s recent adoption of a new by-law on decarbonization, please visit the company’s website at https://technirep.ca/.

