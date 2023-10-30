Family/Indoor Entertainment Centers Market to Gain $88.70 Billion by 2032 at 11.5% CAGR: Allied Market Research

Surge in demand for unique experiences, favorable youth demographics, and an increase in the number of malls drive the growth of the global family indoor entertainment centers market.

Wilmington, DE, Oct. 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, “ Global Family/Indoor Entertainment Centers Market by Activity Area (Arcade Studios, AR and VR Gaming Zones, Physical Play Activities, Skill/Competition Games, and Others), Facility Size (Up to 5,000 Sq. Ft., 5,001 to 10,000 Sq. Ft., 10,001 to 20,000 Sq. Ft., 20,001 to 40,000 Sq. Ft., 1 to 10 Acres, 11 to 30 Acres, and Over 30 Acres), Revenue Source (Entry Fees & Ticket Sales, Food & Beverages, Merchandising, Advertisement, and Others), Type (Children Entertainment Centers (CECs), Children Edutainment Centers (CEDCs), Adult Entertainment Centers (AECs), and Location-Based VR Entertainment Centers (LBECs)), and Visitor Demographics (Families With Children (0-9), Families With Children (9-12), Teenagers (12-18), Young Adults (18-24), and Adults (Ages 24+)): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2022-2032”. According to the report, the global family indoor entertainment centers industry generated $30.9 billion in 2022, and is anticipated to generate $88.7 billion by 2032, witnessing a CAGR of 11.5% from 2023 to 2032.

Prime determinants of growth

Favorable youth demographics and the continuous launch of new FECs supporting family activities, food & beverages (F&B) integration, and participatory play boost the growth of the global family indoor entertainment centers market. In addition, the increase in the number of malls positively impacts the growth of the market. On the contrary, the surge in investments on new games and attractions is expected to offer remunerative opportunities for the expansion of the market during the forecast period.

Download Sample Pages: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/5142

Report coverage & details:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2022–2032 Base Year 2022 Market Size in 2022 $30.9 billion Market Size in 2032 $88.7 billion CAGR 11.5% No. of Pages in Report 519 Segments covered Activity Area, Facility Size, Revenue Source, Type, Visitor Demographics, and Region. Drivers Surge in demand for unique experiences



Favorable youth demographics



Increase in number of malls Opportunity Surge in investments in new games and attractions Restraints Increase in ticket prices



Rise in popularity of home and mobile gaming

Covid-19 Scenario

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the subsequent global lockdowns, the family indoor entertainment centers market faced a downturn.

However, as the global situation started ameliorating, with fewer customers and more pricing, theme parks are expected to add value to their experiences and make them more immersive. This, in turn, presented various growth opportunities for companies operating in the family indoor entertainment centers market.

Enquiry Before Buying: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/5142

The physical play activities segment to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period

Based on activity area, the physical play activities segment held the highest market share in 2022, accounting for more than one-fourth of the global family indoor entertainment centers market revenue, and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period, as physical play activities attract families with children, which is the major factor that drives the market growth. However, the AR and VR gaming zones segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 14.6% from 2023 to 2032, as it provides tremendous fun experiences. Owing to their realistic and engaging experiences, not only young children, however, adults also get attracted towards the AR & VR gaming zones, which is the major factor that fuels the market growth.

The 1-10 acres segment to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period

Based on facility size, the 1-10 acres segment held the highest market share in 2022, accounting for more than one-fourth of the global family indoor entertainment centers market revenue, and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period, owing to the presence of a large number of FECs. FECs of such huge sizes are usually considered theme parks or amusement parks. However, the 10,001 to 20,000 Sq. Ft. segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 15.5% from 2023 to 2032, owing to the rise in the number of indoor family entertainment centers integrated with arcades, restaurants, and music.

The entry fees and ticket sales segment to maintain its lead position during the forecast period

Based on revenue source, the entry fees and ticket sales segment accounted for the largest share in 2022, contributing to more than one-third of the global family indoor entertainment centers market revenue, owing to the increase in the number of innovative attractions provided by many family entertainment centers. However, the food and beverages segment is expected to portray the largest CAGR of 14.2% from 2023 to 2032, and is projected to maintain its lead position during the forecast period. This is owing to an improvement in food quality along with attractive prices and clean facilities.

The children’s entertainment centers (CECs) segment to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period

Based on type, the children’s entertainment centers (CECs) segment held the highest market share in 2022, accounting for nearly two-fifth of the global family indoor entertainment centers market revenue, and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period, owing to the surge in focus on child/parent interaction and the primary focus on child play activities and entertainment for younger children. However, the location-based VR entertainment centers (LBECs) segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 14.4% from 2023 to 2032, owing to the introduction of interactive multiplayer games in many FECs.

The teenagers (12-18) segment to maintain its lead position during the forecast period

Based on visitor demographics, the teenagers (12-18) segment accounted for the largest share in 2022, contributing to more than one-third of the global family indoor entertainment centers market revenue, owing to the innovative and variety of games offered by numerous family entertainment centers (FECs). However, the families with children (9-12) segment is expected to portray the largest CAGR of 13.9% from 2023 to 2032, and is projected to maintain its lead position during the forecast period, as most parents prefer fun learning and adventure-focused games.

North America to maintain its dominance by 2032

Based on region, North America held the highest market share in terms of revenue in 2022, accounting for more than one-third of the global family indoor entertainment centers market revenue, owing to the integration of new technologies, such as 3D technology, virtual reality gaming, and others, which are trending, and consumers prefer modern ways of entertainment over traditional entertainment options. However, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to witness the fastest CAGR of 13.6% from 2023 to 2032, and is likely to dominate the market during the forecast period, owing to a rise in the number of malls in this region.

Buy this Complete Report (350 Pages PDF with Insights, Charts, Tables, and Figures) at:

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/family-entertainment-centers-market/purchase-options

Leading Market Players: -

CEC Entertainment Concepts, LP.

Cinergy Entertainment Group

Funriders

KidZania

Landmark Leisure LLC

Dave and Buster’s, Inc.

Lucky Strike Entertainment

Scene75 Entertainment Centers

SMAAASH

Timezone Global.

The report provides a detailed analysis of these key players of the global family indoor entertainment centers market. These players have adopted different strategies such as new product launches, collaborations, expansion, joint ventures, agreements, and others to increase their market share and maintain dominant shares in different regions. The report is valuable in highlighting business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and strategic moves of market players to showcase the competitive scenario.

Key Industry Development :

April 2023 - Chuck E. Cheese unveiled Brooklyn fun center and trampoline zone that offers a quieter dining and entertainment environment, dimmed lighting, and a sensory-friendly arcade experience for families.

April 2023 - Chuck E. Cheese, the family entertainment and restaurant brand, launched a new full season of entertainment on its YouTube and YouTube Kids channels, featuring free and enjoyable content for families to watch together.

December 2022 - SMAAASH, India's most acclaimed gaming, and entertainment destination has launched at Indiabulls Mega Mall, Meera Nagar in Jodhpur. Spread across 19,000 sqft this contemporary entertainment hub seamlessly blends sports, and virtual reality in an immersive way to offer guests the most fascinating experiences.

December 2022 - Family entertainment center Timezone introduced its new look, party venue, high-tech bowling, and games in its Greenbelt 3 branch in time for the holidays.

September 2022 - Dave and Buster's Entertainment, Inc. announced its partnership with Abdul Mohsen Al Hokair Holding Group to develop Dave and Buster's Brand across key West Asian Markets. The Brand begin its expansion with sites in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, followed by the United Arab Emirates and Egypt.

May 2022 - Cinergy Entertainment Group announced its Cinergy Dine-in Cinemas opening in Wheeling, Illinois. Cinergy Wheeling Dine-Cinemas feature in-theater dining, luxury recliner chairs, a spacious sports bar, and a lounge area including pool tables and shuffleboard.

April 2022 - Dave and Buster's Entertainment, Inc. announced that it has entered into an agreement to acquire Main Event from Ardent Leisure Group Limited and RedBird Capital Partners. The ownership of both brands enables Dave and Buster's Company to expand the breadth of customers it serves together while enabling each brand to better differentiate its offering to its core consumer.

January 2022 - Cinergy Entertainment Group announced a new location, Cinergy Dine-in Cinemas in Charlotte, NC. Cinergy Charlotte features in-theater dining, luxury recliner chairs, and a full bar.

Contact: United States 1209 Orange Street, Corporation Trust Center, Wilmington, New Castle, Delaware 19801 USA. Int'l: +1-503-894-6022 Toll Free: +1-800-792-5285 Fax: +1-800-792-5285 help@alliedmarketresearch.com